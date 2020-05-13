Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gary Lynn Knight to Joyce Willis.
Richard P. Goforth to Ralph A. Moore Jr.
This is Home, LLC to Jackie Leann Hass.
Ellen M. Haney to Samuel Sanchez.
Merilee Tanner to Leslee W. Maust.
Felonies
James Riley Levesque - burglary - first degree.
John Harvey Girdner - possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Michael Steven Wilkerson - feloniously pointing firearm and threaten to perform act of violence.
Daniel Vann Laporte - burglary - second degree.
Elizabeth Larae Linvick - assault and battery upon a police officer and assault.
Calvin Ray Hall Jr. - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Jessica Rae Carson - public intoxication.
Harold Dean Hammer - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol aggravated, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, and driving under suspension.
Tate Christopher Medlin - public intoxication.
Leroy Noble Smith - allowing domestic animals to run at large.
Justin Heath Sims - acts resulting in gross injury and public intoxication.
Civils
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Ivia M. Napier - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Tinsley Properties & Invest v. Daniel W. Taylor - entry and detainer.
Cherokee Hills Apartments v. Norma Hobbs - entry and detainer.
Cherokee Hills Apartments v. Terri McKee - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Bruce Edward Miller v. Stephanie JoAnn Miller.
Divorces
Nancy Boland v. Matthew E. Boland.
Todd Boney v. Rebecca Boney.
Justin Columbus Smith v. Dakota Cheyenne Smith.
Fire Runs
May 11
Tahlequah FD: 11:35 a.m., alarm, 1306 Bryan Blvd.
Death Notices
SAMPLES, LUCILLE “LOU”, 83, Park Hill, seamstress. Died May 10. Graveside services, May 15, 11 a.m., Barber Cemetery. Visitation, May 14, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
