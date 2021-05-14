Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Aaron L. Mayhugh to Brian J. Moore.
Larry L. Longoria to Kent Gibbs.
Whitney L. Pierson to Zachary Dunham.
Vaulene A. Watt to David Norton.
Henley Ridge, LLC to James Bailey.
Kenneth R. Lawless to Chester Boris.
Misdemeanors
Jesus Enrique Mendez - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Trae Allen Cordell - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.
Civils
John N. King v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
John Nathan King v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Small Claims
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Linda Stacy - small claims.
Property Solutions Management v. Cody Wayne Ellyson and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Rachel Harton and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Tyler Cole Blankenship, 26, Park Hill, and Ryan Faye Martin, 26, Park Hill.
John Daniel Wade, 45, Tahlequah, and Ladara Kay Brown, 40, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 12
Tahlequah FD: 9:52 a.m., gas odor, Nola Court and Hensley Drive.
May 13
Tahlequah FD: 7:45 a.m., EMS assist, 2101 Larry Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.