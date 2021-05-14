Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Aaron L. Mayhugh to Brian J. Moore.

Larry L. Longoria to Kent Gibbs.

Whitney L. Pierson to Zachary Dunham.

Vaulene A. Watt to David Norton.

Henley Ridge, LLC to James Bailey.

Kenneth R. Lawless to Chester Boris.

Misdemeanors

Jesus Enrique Mendez - driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Trae Allen Cordell - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Civils

John N. King v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.

John Nathan King v. Title to boat - issuance of title.

Small Claims

First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Linda Stacy - small claims.

Property Solutions Management v. Cody Wayne Ellyson and all occupants - entry and detainer.

Property Solutions Management v. Rachel Harton and all occupants - entry and detainer.

Marriages

Tyler Cole Blankenship, 26, Park Hill, and Ryan Faye Martin, 26, Park Hill.

John Daniel Wade, 45, Tahlequah, and Ladara Kay Brown, 40, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

May 12

Tahlequah FD: 9:52 a.m., gas odor, Nola Court and Hensley Drive.

May 13

Tahlequah FD: 7:45 a.m., EMS assist, 2101 Larry Ave.

Tags

Trending Video