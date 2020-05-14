Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Randall D. Sellers to Virgil Riley.
Louise Mahaney to Greenland Investments, LLC.
Cathy Brown to Courtney Hart.
Rhonda Richert to April B. Kelly.
Sandi J. Horn to Hunter Sturges.
RJBRE, LLC to Juliet Colyer Burk.
Juliet Colyer Burk to Grasshopper Holdings 1, LLC.
Juliet Colyer Burk to Grasshopper Holdings 2, LLC.
Felonies
Jarrod Keith Berry - driving while under the influence of alcohol, carrying a firearm while under the influence, and open container of beer.
Kimberly Dawn Northington - child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alvin Gene Catron Jr. - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jimmy Joe Matlock - attempted burglary - first degree, malicious injury to property, and open container of beer.
Eric Lloyd Long - lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16.
Tyler Melton Whitley - possession of firearm after felony conviction, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Aaron Wayne Adams - attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Chase Michael Baker - burglary - first degree.
Jeriah Scott Budder - manslaughter - first degree.
Misdemeanors
Zachary William Hulsey - acts resulting in gross injury, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication.
Aaron Stephen Peloquin - violation of protective order.
Raquel Lynn Gourd - dumping trash on public/private property.
Christopher M. Fuller - dumping trash on public/private property.
Axton Cole Chancellor - threaten to perform act of violence.
Civils
Boaz Taylor v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
John Pearson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Donnie Sanders v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Kiesha Gwartnery v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Dennis Meier v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
MHCA Homes, LLC v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Cathleen Mathews v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Gary Talamantes v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Aubrey Murray v. Francisco Hernandez.
Fire Runs
May 12
Tahlequah FD: 1:40 p.m., MVA, 530 Road and Willis Road.
May 13
Tahlequah FD: 11:05 a.m., car fire, 18698 S. 527 Road.
May 14
Tahlequah FD: 12:05 a.m., EMS assist, 414 1/2 E. Normal St.
