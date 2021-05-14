Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Norman F. Kimball to Ty Willamson.
Ballew Land Co, LLC to Tullis Development, LLC.
Jerry L. Dorr to Kathy M. Kilpatrick.
Billy Ray Blair Jr. to Holderworth, Leasing, LLC.
Elite 360 Real Estate Solutions to Maixee Moau.
Donna Schiewetz to Bryan Craig.
James B. Cochran to Rodney Lyn Young.
Bobby Slover to Jamie W. Thompson.
Robert L. Anthony to Courtney Summers.
Felonies
Montana Dustan R. Carter - second-degree rape.
Misdemeanors
Amanda Violet Stafford - failure to compel child to attend school.
Eagledancer Dakota King-Rich - use drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and driving under suspension.
Judy Ann Adams - failure to compel child to attend school.
Echo Dawn Killsnight - failure to compel child to attend school.
Bethany Brilynn Gregory - failure to compel child to attend school.
Raymond A. Roberts - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
One Main Financial Group, LLC v. Matthew Willis Haresty - indebtedness.
Beverly Sue Gay v. Charles E. Gay and unknown heirs - quiet title.
Small Claims
Cynthia Clinton v. Amber Duvall - entry and detainer.
Paternity
Timothy Keeling v. Rachel Ann Fox - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Damian Navarro v. Mikahkla Jennings - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Traffic Reports
Brian Patrick Pritchett - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dakota Leanne Ashwood - no seat belt.
Rodney Blake McCoy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Katrina Yvette Tapia - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Erin Lee Mutart - no seat belt.
Ray Merlin Walsh - no seat belt.
Karri Lynn Crittenden - failure to stop at red light.
Lorie Beth Greathouse - no seat belt.
Zackary Blue Morehead - no seat belt and operate motor vehicle without a valid OK operator’s license.
Robert Eugene Hunt Jr. - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Vickie Renae Pitts - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Stephanie Eugeneia Fountain - no seat belt.
Vanessa Bello Valdes - following too closely and no driver’s license.
Courtney Elizabeth Creel - no child restraint.
Charle Eugene Holderbee - failure to stop at red light.
Adara Brynn Baird - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tamra Linn Ullrich - taxes due state.
Santana Soriano - no driver’s license.
Paul Owen Luster - no security verification.
Brent Udean Johnson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ashlyn Jade Guinn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Eastun Hunter Caldwell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gage Deck Barnes - no seat belt.
Stephen Wayne Hall - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Spencer Kane Hamilton - no seat belt.
Harden P.S. Sweet - driving under suspension and failure to yield.
Eyan Jacob McCarter - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Aubrey Deanne Miller - no child restraint.
Michael Scott Pitts - speeding construction 26-30 mph over.
Colby Michael Nottingham - reckless driving.
Luis Manuel Landin Lopez - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Natalie Fullbright-Ostrander - no seat belt.
Kenneth Earl Limore - speeding 16-20 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Obdulia Martinez De Ramirez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kimberly Dawn McConnell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Leonardo Landaverde - no seat belt.
Caitlin Paige Thorne - no seat belt.
Joseph Earl Cook - speed not reasonable and proper.
Lars Erling Jensen - taxes due state.
Jocelynn Marie Hartley - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving under suspension.
Michael James Howell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua Lee Harlin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Caydon James Crain - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Devyn Mark Scott - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Dylan Lucht - speeding 15 mph over.
Jimmie Lee Henley - no seat belt.
Ernest Lance Roybal - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Andrea Ann Hooper - no security verification and no driver’s license.
Fire Runs
May 13
Tahlequah FD: 12:52 p.m., smoke investigation, East Downing Street and Legion Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 5:53 p.m., MVC, Downing Street and Water Street.
Tahlequah FD: 7:23 p.m., service call, 319 South St.
May 14
Tahlequah FD: 7:01 a.m., 920 Seminary Ave.
Death Notices
FITES, Grace, memorial service, May 19, 3 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, with cooking reception to follow. Service will be live-streamed on Facebook.
GLASS, Jonathan Ray "Chief Littlepaw," 36, Tahlequah, IT specialist. Died May 6. Memorial service, May 17, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
BLOSSOM, Steven Jeffrey “Horse,” 60, Tulsa, welder. Died May 2. Visitation May 17, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, May 18, 1 p.m., Johnson Prairie Cemetery.
