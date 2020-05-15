Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Derek S. Hubbell to Charles D. Armstrong.

Brittany N. Williams to Michael R. Hamlin.

Felonies

Daniel Kerry Fogleman - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

Roy Richard - cruelty to animals.

Misdemeanors

John T. Ashwood III - public intoxication and possession of marijuana.

Conner Montgomery - DUI - misdemeanor, no driver's license, failure to yield while turning, and no security verification.

Kaitlyn Joyce Moore - furnishing low point beer to persons under 21 years of age.

Ronna B. Brown - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.

Antonio Djuane Young - assault and battery.

Civils

Brent Bardell v. Ky Jones - petition for judgment.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals v. Demeshon Jones - indebtedness.

Aubrey Rhianno Boland v. In re the name change - name change.

Small Claims

William F. Nichols v. Justin Truett - petition for judgment.

Divorces

Lee Ann Cooper-Cordell v. Michael Cordell.

Patrick William Pilant v. Shannon Pilant.

Traffic Report

Damon Dene Vann - speeding 21-25 mph over, no driver's license, and no security verification.

Darrel J. Gray - no security verification.

Reid James Fehr - speeding 26-30 mph over.

Fisher Lynn Eastham - speed not reasonable and proper and no seat belt.

Emmanuel Lopez Aguirre - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Callie Koonz - taxes due state.

Ronald Ray Summerlin II - speeding 15 mph over.

Toben Worthy Aguilar Jr. - speed not reasonable and proper.

Bernice Willsey - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Kenneth Wayne Mitchell - speeding 16-20 mph over.

James Anthony Ward - speeding 15 mph over.

Christopher S. Patnode - no seat belt.

Paul Robert Oglesbee - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Tommy Joe Linch Jr. - failure to stop at red light.

Mark Arlen Wilkinson - speeding 26-30 mph over.

Terry Anne Mynatt - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Shannon Lea Burright - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Montana William Collie Hefner - speeding 16-20 mph over and defective exhaust system on vehicle.

Jose Garcia II - speeding 11-14 mph over and no driver's license.

Chase Ryan Rector - speeding 31-35 mph over.

Penkae O. Holloway - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.

Lane Michael Alexander - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Kristy L. Stopp - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Boendi Joel Limbeya - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Blayne Allen - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Abygale Grace Fell - failure to stop at red light.

Journey Lamae Rector - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Donshay Eric McCoy - speeding 21-25 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Brandon Matthew Jackson - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Logan William Sauceda - speeding 31-35 mph over and no seat belt.

William Dakota Copeland - speed not reasonable and proper.

Conner Ryan Ashlock - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Tyler Jamel Chambers - driver inattention resulting in collision and no security verification.

Laurie June Wecker - speeding 15 mph over.

Kyla Jasmine Parnell - speeding 15 mph over.

Dimitri Gabriel Yvan Ecker - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Molly Grace Commer - failure to stop at red light.

Cheyenne Pauline Crow - driving under suspension and failure to stop at stop sign.

Fire Runs

May 14

Tahlequah FD: 1:27 p.m., vehicle fire, Morgan and North Muskogee Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 2:20 p.m., EMS assist, 20326 476 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 8:10 p.m., MVA, East Downing Street.

Tahlequah FD: 9:35 p.m., MVA, 1201 Hensley Drive.

May 15

Tahlequah FD: 10:04 a.m., structure fire, 5500 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 11:15 a.m., tree struck by lightning, Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Death Notices

ROBERTSON, Bradley Ray, Tahlequah. Tahlequah Police Officer and Cherokee Elementary School Resource Officer.

