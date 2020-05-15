Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Derek S. Hubbell to Charles D. Armstrong.
Brittany N. Williams to Michael R. Hamlin.
Felonies
Daniel Kerry Fogleman - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Roy Richard - cruelty to animals.
Misdemeanors
John T. Ashwood III - public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
Conner Montgomery - DUI - misdemeanor, no driver's license, failure to yield while turning, and no security verification.
Kaitlyn Joyce Moore - furnishing low point beer to persons under 21 years of age.
Ronna B. Brown - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Antonio Djuane Young - assault and battery.
Civils
Brent Bardell v. Ky Jones - petition for judgment.
Northwest Arkansas Hospitals v. Demeshon Jones - indebtedness.
Aubrey Rhianno Boland v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
William F. Nichols v. Justin Truett - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Lee Ann Cooper-Cordell v. Michael Cordell.
Patrick William Pilant v. Shannon Pilant.
Traffic Report
Damon Dene Vann - speeding 21-25 mph over, no driver's license, and no security verification.
Darrel J. Gray - no security verification.
Reid James Fehr - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Fisher Lynn Eastham - speed not reasonable and proper and no seat belt.
Emmanuel Lopez Aguirre - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Callie Koonz - taxes due state.
Ronald Ray Summerlin II - speeding 15 mph over.
Toben Worthy Aguilar Jr. - speed not reasonable and proper.
Bernice Willsey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kenneth Wayne Mitchell - speeding 16-20 mph over.
James Anthony Ward - speeding 15 mph over.
Christopher S. Patnode - no seat belt.
Paul Robert Oglesbee - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tommy Joe Linch Jr. - failure to stop at red light.
Mark Arlen Wilkinson - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Terry Anne Mynatt - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shannon Lea Burright - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Montana William Collie Hefner - speeding 16-20 mph over and defective exhaust system on vehicle.
Jose Garcia II - speeding 11-14 mph over and no driver's license.
Chase Ryan Rector - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Penkae O. Holloway - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Lane Michael Alexander - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kristy L. Stopp - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Boendi Joel Limbeya - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Blayne Allen - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Abygale Grace Fell - failure to stop at red light.
Journey Lamae Rector - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Donshay Eric McCoy - speeding 21-25 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Brandon Matthew Jackson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Logan William Sauceda - speeding 31-35 mph over and no seat belt.
William Dakota Copeland - speed not reasonable and proper.
Conner Ryan Ashlock - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tyler Jamel Chambers - driver inattention resulting in collision and no security verification.
Laurie June Wecker - speeding 15 mph over.
Kyla Jasmine Parnell - speeding 15 mph over.
Dimitri Gabriel Yvan Ecker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Molly Grace Commer - failure to stop at red light.
Cheyenne Pauline Crow - driving under suspension and failure to stop at stop sign.
Fire Runs
May 14
Tahlequah FD: 1:27 p.m., vehicle fire, Morgan and North Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 2:20 p.m., EMS assist, 20326 476 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:10 p.m., MVA, East Downing Street.
Tahlequah FD: 9:35 p.m., MVA, 1201 Hensley Drive.
May 15
Tahlequah FD: 10:04 a.m., structure fire, 5500 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:15 a.m., tree struck by lightning, Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Death Notices
ROBERTSON, Bradley Ray, Tahlequah. Tahlequah Police Officer and Cherokee Elementary School Resource Officer.
