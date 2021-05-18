Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert A. Marshall Jr. to Valerie G. Dyer.
JTSB Investments, LLC to William A. Murray.
Ashley Grant to Erin Nicole Reynolds.
William Frank Brandt Jr. to Richard Buller.
Timothy J. Moore to Amber Tramell.
Tony E. Boyle to Diane F. Anderson.
Steven J. Dunn to Cary Montgomery.
Protective Orders
Leslie Nicholson v. Montana Dustan R. Carter.
Lucinda Lightfoot Pate v. James Allen Nesmith.
Divorces
Rosetta Faith Caldwell v. Brendan Prince.
Larry Beller v. Ona Beller.
Marriages
Kaitlyn Michelle Raymos, 26, Sallisaw, and Ashley Nicole Harrington, 28, Sallisaw.
Fire Runs
May 14
Tahlequah FD: 3:26 p.m., smoke investigation, 704 Coy Ave.
May 15
Tahlequah FD: 11:01 a.m., MVC, Mimosa Lane and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 12:40 p.m., set up landing zone for helicopter, NSU Stadium.
May 16
Tahlequah FD: 9:55 a.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.
Death Notices
FITES, Grace, memorial service, May 19, 3 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, with cooking reception to follow. Service will be live-streamed on Facebook.
