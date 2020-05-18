Court Report
Warranty Deeds
June Greenhaw to Jeana Cooper.
Jeremy L. White to Ryan Johnson.
Ernest L. Son to WW II Investments, LLC.
Rocky Craig to Diana Lynne Johnston.
Misdemeanors
Matthew Tray Cordell - domestic abuse - assault and battery and preventing emergency telephone call.
Robert Bentley Cavilee - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
James Aaron Thomas Jr. - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Small Claims
Kinsey Properties v. Bethaney Clinton - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Natasha Mora v. Gerardo Mora-Sanchez.
Paternity
Colton Bowdrie Cox v. Tori Geasland - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Jacob Wayne Clairday, 34, Fort Gibson, and Paula Mae Aliya, 51, Park Hill.
Patricia Lee Stratton, 62, Park Hill, and Norman Glenn Cobb, 59, Tahlequah.
Alan Keith Wilson Jr., 44, Tahlequah, and Lacie Marie Davenport, 41, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 15
Tahlequah FD: 11:35 a.m., MVC, Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 2:54 p.m., debris in the roadway, 18843 E. Murral Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:59 p.m., debris in the roadway, North Bryant Road and Grandview Road.
May 17
Tahlequah FD: 1:28 a.m., MVA, 14791 W. Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 5:16 p.m., structure fire, 1200 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:30 p.m., structure fire, South Muskogee Avenue and South 511 Road.
May 18
Tahlequah FD: 9:57 a.m., strange odor, 1218 Amity Lane.
Death Notices
ROBERTSON, Bradley Ray, Tahlequah. Tahlequah Police Officer and Cherokee Elementary School Resource Officer.
