Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Eslie Ray Jordan Sr. To Eslie Ray Jordan Sr.
Opal Imogene Jordan to Eslie Ray Jordan Sr.
Thunderbird Resort, Inc. to Arrowhead Resort, Inc.
Sidney Baker to Karen Ruth Delaporte.
William Davey to Richard Calmus.
Paul Laney to Michael R. Priest.
Felonies
Summer Renee Eastham - assault and battery upon a police officer, resisting an officer, and malicious injury to personal property.
Misdemeanors
Trae Allen Cordell - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, taxes due state, and altering license plate.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Deborah L. Skaggs - indebtedness.
Red Crown Credit Union v. Cody Joe Cobler - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Tina Penny - petition for judgment.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Amanda Drywater and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Sarah Peter - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Tracey Lyn Tiger v. Sean Michael Tiger.
Paternity
Cherokee Nation and Bailey Donaldson v. Ruben Vanpraag - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma/Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Ellis Little and Nancy Little - tax warrant.
Wildlife
Buck Even Jones - possession of illegally taken game fish.
Frank Jones - possession of illegally taken game fish.
