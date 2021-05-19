Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Eslie Ray Jordan Sr. To Eslie Ray Jordan Sr.

Opal Imogene Jordan to Eslie Ray Jordan Sr.

Thunderbird Resort, Inc. to Arrowhead Resort, Inc.

Sidney Baker to Karen Ruth Delaporte.

William Davey to Richard Calmus.

Paul Laney to Michael R. Priest.

Felonies

Summer Renee Eastham - assault and battery upon a police officer, resisting an officer, and malicious injury to personal property.

Misdemeanors

Trae Allen Cordell - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, taxes due state, and altering license plate.

Civils

Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Deborah L. Skaggs - indebtedness.

Red Crown Credit Union v. Cody Joe Cobler - breach of contract.

Small Claims

Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Tina Penny - petition for judgment.

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Amanda Drywater and all occupants - entry and detainer.

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Sarah Peter - entry and detainer.

Divorces

Tracey Lyn Tiger v. Sean Michael Tiger.

Paternity

Cherokee Nation and Bailey Donaldson v. Ruben Vanpraag - paternity with child support and/or custody.

Tax Liens

State of Oklahoma/Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Ellis Little and Nancy Little - tax warrant.

Wildlife

Buck Even Jones - possession of illegally taken game fish.

Frank Jones - possession of illegally taken game fish.

