Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Helen Vaughn to Mark Vaughn.
Richard Gregory to Lyndon Jameson.
Arcon, Inc. to John G. Hasler Jr.
Bunner Givens Gray to Bunner Givens Gray.
Daniel V. Evans to Angela H. Jamar.
Bruce E. Ringleb to Ellen S. Forrester.
Felonies
Bobbi Jean Charles - exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult.
Jesse Christian Hicks - larceny of an automobile.
James Richard King - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Misdemeanors
Dawn M. Rush - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/ false pretense.
Jodi Leanne Morgan - failure to compel child to attend school.
Austin Cole Yanez - public intoxication.
Joshua Austin Ryals - public intoxication.
Daniel Tyler Garrett Walters - possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer.
Civils
Bank of America v. Kenneth D. Kirk - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Carson Community Bank v. James A. Clinton Jr. - petition for judgment.
Angela Forrest and Steven Forrest v. Dean Donnell and Amber Donnell - entry and detainer.
Chaffin Rental v. Jackie Ryals - entry and detainer.
Chaffin Rental v. Billy Phillips and Sarah Ashley Powell - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Lucy Leann Burton v. Michael Nave Burton.
Philip Kevin Neal v. Kimberly Neal.
Arlo Caine Matthews v. Lynette Matthews.
Marriages
William Joseph Calhoon, 52, Tahlequah, and Traci Marie Calhoon, 46, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Steven Dean Romine - no driver’s license and failure to keep in proper lane.
Lance Eugene Fields - speeding 16-20 mph over and expired registration.
Brandon P. Hamilton - no seat belt.
Spencer L. Morris - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James C. Rolland - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jacob Alan Locke - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Daniel James Lawless - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kaitlynn Jayne Spradlin - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Nathaniel Cole Andrews - speed not reasonable and proper.
Richard S. Ross - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Stephen Earl Stamper - no seat belt.
Natalie Nicole Rider - no seat belt.
The Russell Rider - no seat belt.
Colleen S. Sullivan - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Amy Nicola Hansen - failure to stop at red light.
Kianna Raine Gomez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brett Elliott Justice - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Francisco Hernandez - speed not reasonable and proper, no seat belt, and driving under suspension.
Dua’a Eyhab Nealy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Byrne Dunn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Summy Joyce Jones - failure to stop at red light.
Marta Alicia Leon-Chavez - no driver’s license.
Carol M. Pendley - no security verification and taxes due state.
Alonzo Gaberel Brinson - taxes due state.
Fransisca A. Collier - driving under suspension.
Raymond Borland - no driver’s license.
Selicia Ann Rowland - no security verification and taxes due state.
Floyd D. Collins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mattie Ruth Eagleton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rachel Lauren Renfro - no seat belt.
Emmanuel Timmons - speeding 26-30 mph over and driving under suspension.
Dustin Kirk Maynord - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jose Salomon Vasquez - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Nicole Leigh Freeman - no seat belt.
Marcos Antonio Riggs - no seat belt.
Shelby Lyn Sweet - taxes due state.
Ceasar Rosales - speeding 26-30 mph over and no driver’s license.
Joshua Randal McAnally - no seat belt.
Christopher Hamrick - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Caylin Janae Livers - no seat belt.
Jeremiah Eric Cottrell - no seat belt, no driver’s license, no security verification.
Megan Breeann Carter - no seat belt.
Nicholas Bryant Aultman - speed not reasonable and proper.
Justin Lee Humbyrd - no seat belt.
Donald Wayne Denny - no seat belt.
Delbert Wade Kester - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dillon Blake Elrod - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Spencer Kane Hamilton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rosa Sandoval Contreras - speeding 15 mph over and no driver’s license.
Anthony Edwin Quinton - no seat belt, no security verification, and open container of alcohol.
Riley Mechelle Calhoun - no seat belt.
Vanessa Rivas Hooper - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver’s license.
Austin Cole Yanez - taxes due state.
Christopher Ryan Covert - driving under suspension.
Kenneth Ray Harris - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Haley Renay Pennington - no seat belt.
Sara Ann Black - no seat belt.
Renee Lynn Myers - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
April 29
Tahlequah FD: 4:27 p.m., fire alarm, 1817 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:26 p.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
April 30
Tahlequah FD: 7:25 a.m., plane crash, 2100 Airport Parkway.
Tahlequah FD: 10:00 a.m., MVC, Bertha Parker Bypass and Downing Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.