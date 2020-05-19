Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Christopher Dale Foster to Christopher Dale Foster.
Carl Wayne Brashear to Lakota Clinton.
Tullis Development, LLC to Charlie Dwayne Kimball.
Walter Lum Roberts to James Curtis Myers.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Cody Youngblood.
Misdemeanors
Tyler Ray Copeland - public intoxication.
Joshua Don Upton - public intoxication.
Civils
John Charles Richey v. Roger Dale White, Bobby Farguson, and Lawana Farguson - quite title.
Dennis Drake James Trust v. In re - trust proceedings.
Gomer Joe Wickliffe v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Carol Greenhaw v. Deanna Houston - entry and detainer.
Megan Michelle Scafe v. Lauren Calhoon - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Emily Coats - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Angel Eligio v. Pedro Eligio.
Divorces
James Ray Teague v. Dulce Rosario Teague.
Marriages
Edward Francis McIntyre, 47, Tahlequah, and Cindy Diane Tesney, 38, Tahlequah.
