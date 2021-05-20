Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Joan Elizabeth Sager to Eldon E. Ford.

Michael B. Eaton to Angela Lovell.

Felonies

Francisco O. Garcia - trafficking in methamphetamine and no driver's license.

Adan Leon Juarez - trafficking in methamphetamine.

Brittany Rashel Childs - unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Joseph Baldonado - malicious injury to property.

Misdemeanors

Laureace Nicolette Cypret - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, driving under suspension, and no security verification.

Austin Rocoe Mitchell - forgery fraudulent check.

Kane Even Mackall - assault and battery.

Race Alexander Hall - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Small Claims

Tahlequah Recycling and Sanitation v. Lucy Burton - petition for judgment.

Tahlequah Recycling and Sanitation v. James Graves - petition for judgment.

Protective

Chelsey Carnes v. Avery Andrew Ivy.

Divorces

James Dean Smith v. Ladonna Sue May.

Felipa Landaverde v. Raul Hernandez Ortega.

Autumn Butler v. Gary B. Butler.

Fire Runs

May 18

Tahlequah FD: 11:51 a.m., MVC - canceled, Downing Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Tahlequah FD: 5:50 p.m., MVC - canceled, Highway 82 and Horseshoe Bend Road.

