Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Joan Elizabeth Sager to Eldon E. Ford.
Michael B. Eaton to Angela Lovell.
Felonies
Francisco O. Garcia - trafficking in methamphetamine and no driver's license.
Adan Leon Juarez - trafficking in methamphetamine.
Brittany Rashel Childs - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Joseph Baldonado - malicious injury to property.
Misdemeanors
Laureace Nicolette Cypret - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Austin Rocoe Mitchell - forgery fraudulent check.
Kane Even Mackall - assault and battery.
Race Alexander Hall - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Small Claims
Tahlequah Recycling and Sanitation v. Lucy Burton - petition for judgment.
Tahlequah Recycling and Sanitation v. James Graves - petition for judgment.
Protective
Chelsey Carnes v. Avery Andrew Ivy.
Divorces
James Dean Smith v. Ladonna Sue May.
Felipa Landaverde v. Raul Hernandez Ortega.
Autumn Butler v. Gary B. Butler.
Fire Runs
May 18
Tahlequah FD: 11:51 a.m., MVC - canceled, Downing Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 5:50 p.m., MVC - canceled, Highway 82 and Horseshoe Bend Road.
