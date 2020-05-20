Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tammy E. Jurus to Blake J. McClure.
Brooks Newton to John Ramsey.
Susan Weeks to Robbie Vann.
H&C Holdings, LLC, Series 74 to Jorge A. Ibarra.
David L. Walkingstick to Crosby C. Caughron.
Arcon, Inc to Ryan Christopher Campbell.
Lynn B. Claxton to Wally W. Hander.
Civils
Jerrell Clayton v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Comfort Heating & Air, LLC v. Rita Louise Stratton - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Pedro Eligio v. Angel Eligio.
Divorces
Jimmy William Toney v. Dorothy Marie Toney.
Marriages
Matthew Darrow Billy, 29, Tahlequah, and Lacey Jewels Smith, 27, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 20
Tahlequah FD: 7:43 a.m., medical assist, 511 S. Mission Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:28 a.m., medical assist, 1390 N. Heritage Lane.
