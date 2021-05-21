Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Chris Crittenden to Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC.
Snake Creek Wilderness Development, LLC to Chris Crittenden.
Lin Shen to Patrick Solomon.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Dixon Trust.
Erielle Stout to Xuan Huong Smith.
Catherine Cole to Cobb-Vantress, Inc.
Bradley W. Davenport to Teresa Annette Chuculate.
Light of Christ Community Church to 7 Brahma, LLC.
Barbara A. Asher to Lidia L. Wagner.
Loyd Lee Shrum to Jaime Rene Trevino.
Aaron C. Ellis to Mortgage Clearing Corporation.
Felonies
Mark Vernon Ridley Jr. - aggravated assault and battery.
Oreta Fugate-Wilkerson - felony value - false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Rebecca Anne Claude - larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, larceny from the house, larceny, burglary, or theft of controlled dangerous substance.
Robert Justin Taylor - distribution of controlled drug.
Tyler Daniel Russell - distribution of controlled drug.
Thomas Yingling - distribution of controlled drug.
Misdemeanors
Jessica Lynn Matlock - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Antonia Michelle Smallen - public intoxication.
Shalia Shay Sarren - use drug paraphernalia and open container alcohol.
Glenn Ferguson - violation of clean air act.
Brittany Rae Lucas - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Frank Charles Limpy - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary James Battreall - use drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Cheyanna Michelle Fields - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, and failure to stop at red light.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. Alan Wallace - indebtedness.
Small Claims
America's Car-Mart, Inc, and Car Mart of Siloam Springs v. Daniel Christie - petition for judgment.
Joyce Willis v. Dustin Edward Gower and Kylee Lynne Gower - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Sherri Johnson v. Gladys Rhodes.
Divorces
Brianna M. Mayette v. Cody Mayette.
Marriages
David Wynn Smith, 62, Tahlequah, and Jewell Denmon Miller, 61, Kansas.
Ryan Wayne Scroggins, 30, Hulbert, and Robin Leann Sterling, 28, Hulbert.
Gary Lee Sequichie Jr., 38, Tahlequah, and Charity Lee Curtis, 31, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 19
Tahlequah FD: 4:27 p.m., MVA, South Park Hill Road and Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 5:46 p.m., MVA, North Oakleaf Lane and Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:42 p.m., structure fire, 1207 S. Muskogee Ave.
