Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lynn B. Claxton to Wally W. Hander.
Sharon Henson to Richard Caldwell.
Elizabeth Hinds to Amber Nicole Willige.
Kyle Adam Willige to Steven L. Mount.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Janis Hahn.
Civils
Colby Patton v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Homer Huff v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Kevin Gannaway v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Kenneth Blackwell v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Bingley Trevyn v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Reynolds Rhyan v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Tyde Melton v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Rusty Lowe v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Midland Funding, LLC v. Teresia Jones - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Lakewood Properties Owners Association v. Richard Gus McSherry - petition for judgment.
Lakewood Properties Owners Association v. Mary Donahoo - petition for judgment.
Lakewood Properties Owners Association v. Byron D. Graham - petition for judgment.
Lakewood Properties Owners Association v. Charlene Jackson - petition for judgment.
Lakewood Properties Owners Association v. Shelly Cooper and Johnny R. Cooper - petition for judgment.
Douglas A. Moore and Gene Moore v. Christy Landsaw - entry and detainer.
Fire Runs
May 20
Tahlequah FD: 11:48 p.m., EMS assist, 801 W. Fox St.
May 21
Tahlequah FD: 12:19 a.m., explosion, West Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:17 a.m., EMS assist, 414 E. Normal St.
Death Notices
BUNCH, Todd Duane, 47, Bunch, construction worker. Died May 19. Services, May 22, Dry Creek Community Center. Burial at Barber Cemetery in Welling.
