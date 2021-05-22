Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Richard A. Montgomery to Kendall Lopez.
Brad Self to Dennis Steddum.
Christopher B. Hawkins to Colby King.
Snake Creek Wilderness Development to Coryee Hamons.
Troy L. Jackson Jr. to Bugg, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Bradley S. Sutterfield - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Christopher Brandon Lechner - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, petit larceny, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Slynda Landaverde - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Lucy Wiles Polk - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Johnny D. Monholland - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Karen Kay Hunt - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Coby Thompson - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Richard James Collins - indebtedness.
Calvin Stanley Smith v. Custodian of records, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Tahlequah Police Department, and In their official capacity - expungement of records.
Margaret Burton and Jimmy Dean Burton v. AHS Hillcrest Medical Center, AHS Oklahoma Physician Group, Michael Opong-Kusi, Employer Doe, and Joe Doe - medical malpractice and violation of medicare conditions of participation.
Small Claims
Andrew Jason Mathis v. Kenneth Troutman - entry and detainer.
Paternity
James Robert Johnson v. Alexis Young - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Jerred L. Faglie, 29, Hulbert, and Cara Robbins, 27, Hulbert.
Wildlife
Christopher S. Johnson - unlawful possession of wildlife.
Traffic Report
Bobbie Deann Smith - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Justin Allen Winsett - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shawn Michael Sundown - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Charles Ethan Dooley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Triston Michael Collins - no seat belt.
Colton Jace Paden - no seat belt.
Denys Bribiesca - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Athenia Ann Davis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kendra Ann Hammer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cody Lee Hooper - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Slade Tanner Anderson - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Donald John Saccomano - no seat belt.
Kiley Maiann Christie - no seat belt.
Tonia Hogner Weavel - no seat belt.
Alex Ray Garner - reckless driving and passing in no passing zone.
Joseph W. Faulkner - speed not reasonable and proper and no motorcycle endorsement.
Joason Lee Stokes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shylah Renea Jones - passing on left of vehicle attempting to turn left.
Kaitlin Nicole Rice - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Freddie Clarence Simmons - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joyce Dean Scroggins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Carl W. Ellis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ryanne Richelle Vanworth - no seat belt.
Jonathan Wade Darland - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jacob Wayne Holloway - no seat belt.
Sarah Adalaide Ballard - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Derrick R. Fugate - taxes due state.
Eric Frank Wilson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher W. Lewis - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Megan Marie Ottenbacher - no child restraint and no seat belt.
Sheila Kaye Stanglin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kyle Lee Tudor - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Melissa Sue Renfro - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Julie Ann Wilson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Colin Ray Tidwell - speeding 11-14 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
William Ross Lee Keys - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Braelyn Samuel Patterson - no seat belt.
Colton Charles Stopp - no seat belt.
David Dwayne Hughes - no seat belt.
Stephanie Lynn Hughes - no seat belt.
Robert Louis Spalla - speeding 1-10 mph over and no security verification.
David Dalton Capps - expired registration.
Bowen Seth McCarver - speed not reasonable and proper.
Tammy Rene Hailey - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Brandi Allison Calhoon - no seat belt.
Kham Lee - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jennifer Diane Bartley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Loren Jarvis Cosper Smith - no seat belt.
Tracy Lyn Tiger - no seat belt.
Shaelin Kody Beaver - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jaydun James Teehee - no seat belt.
Colby Wayne Poteet - no seat belt.
Phillip M. Schneider - speed not reasonable and proper, no security verification, and expired registration.
Billy Ray Finch speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Bruce McQueen - speeding 15 mph over.
Marlene E. King - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bryan Wayne Woodworth - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Timothy Alan Pickard - speed not reasonable and proper.
Elizabeth Ann Alderman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Gerald Brock Waters - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Chloe Marie Dollarhide - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Tanner Lee Christie - no seat belt.
James Lee Christie - no seat belt.
Jeriah Jacob Steward - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Hestin Dee Lamons - failure to stop at red light.
Billy Wayne Hall - no seat belt.
Rickey Dewayne Deckard - no seat belt.
Nathan Wayne Norton - no seat belt.
Noah David Young - no seat belt.
Michelle Diane Caldwell - no seat belt.
Death Notices
BARBER, Bobbie Leah, 90, Broken Arrow, licensed practical nurse. Died May 14. Visitation, May 20, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, May 21, 2 p.m., DD Etchieson UMC. Interment at Gourd Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.