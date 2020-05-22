Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lillian Sue Dunn Roach to Lillian Sue Dunn Roach.
Kathy G. Dunn-Clark to Kathy G. Dunn-Clark.
Civils
Raymundo Guerrero and Mickie Guerrero v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Johnny Dollar v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Allison Faith Flute v. D'Kameron White.
Divorces
Caleb Paul Salsman v. Tiffany Nichole Salsman.
Marriages
Christopher Allen Cole, 33, Tahlequah, and Maranda Danetta Eaves, 33, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Jennifer Patricia Adair - no seat belt and speeding 15 mph over.
Micah Jay Allison - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Slade Tanner Anderson - failure to yield from street.
Conner Ryan Ashlock - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Patricia Barajas - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Clay Birdtail - driving under suspension.
Haddison Mae Bradley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tyler Jamel Chambers - driver inattention resulting in collision and no security verification.
Wyatt Eugene Coiner - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Molly Grace Commer - failure to stop at red light.
William Dakota Copeland - speed not reasonable and proper.
Matthew Kelly Cornelius - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cheyenne Pauline Crow - driving under suspension and failure to stop a stop sign.
Ashtin Danyele Davis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Legare Davis - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Emily Raelynn Deckard - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Dennis Franklin Dugger - following too closely.
Nicholas Wayne Earnest - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dimitri Gabriel Yvan Ecker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Omar Espinoza Loredo - no driver's license.
Maximino Palacios Garcia - no seat belt and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Collin Ray Tidwell Gonzalis - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Aaron Michael Granger - no seat belt.
Christopher Charles Green - speeding 15 mph over.
Morgan Douglas Grooms - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jose Angel Gutierrez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Krisshell Wyvon Henson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Justin Wade Hooper - no seat belt.
Cortney Marie Hunt - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Adrian Silvano Iglecias - speeding 16-20 mph over and affixing improper license plate.
Talisha Lynn Iglecias - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Brandon Matthew Jackson - speed not reasonable and proper.
Marcus Joshua Johnson - no security verification.
Nicholas Aron Jumper - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Fire Runs
May 22
Tahlequah FD: 2:35 a.m., structure fire, 1109 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:17 a.m., vehicle fire, Park Hill Road and Highway 82.
Death Notices
BUNCH, Todd Duane, 47, Bunch, construction worker. Died May 19. Services, May 22, Dry Creek Community Center. Burial at Barber Cemetery in Welling.
