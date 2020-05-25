Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jimmy Griggs to Brooke E. Dillard.

Civils

Virgil Rich v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Traffic Report

Dakota Ryan Lewis - driving under suspension, no security verification, and taxes due state.

Kenneth J. Lightcap - taxes due state.

Johnny B. Lyle III - failure to have personal flotation device.

Donshay Eric McCoy - speeding 21-25 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.

Elijah Malachi McWilliams - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Cassie Lynn Moore - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Colby Michael Nottingham - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Kyla Jasmine Parnell - speeding 15 mph over.

Journey Lamae Parnell - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Shannon Elizabeth Robertson - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Logan William Sauceda - no seat belt and speeding 31-35 mph over.

Deatra Lei Scott - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Corbin Vaughn Simpson - speeding 11-14 mph over and no seat belt.

Jennifer Lee Smith - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Dwayne L. Solenberg - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and taxes due state.

Cody Ray Sparks - speeding 21-25 mph over, open container of alcohol, no seat belt, and no security verification.

James M. Stutchman Jr. - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Laurie June Wecker - speeding 15 mph over.

Kylar Cruz Welch - no seat belt.

