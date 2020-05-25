Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jimmy Griggs to Brooke E. Dillard.
Civils
Virgil Rich v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Traffic Report
Dakota Ryan Lewis - driving under suspension, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Kenneth J. Lightcap - taxes due state.
Johnny B. Lyle III - failure to have personal flotation device.
Donshay Eric McCoy - speeding 21-25 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Elijah Malachi McWilliams - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Cassie Lynn Moore - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Colby Michael Nottingham - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kyla Jasmine Parnell - speeding 15 mph over.
Journey Lamae Parnell - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shannon Elizabeth Robertson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Logan William Sauceda - no seat belt and speeding 31-35 mph over.
Deatra Lei Scott - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Corbin Vaughn Simpson - speeding 11-14 mph over and no seat belt.
Jennifer Lee Smith - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dwayne L. Solenberg - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and taxes due state.
Cody Ray Sparks - speeding 21-25 mph over, open container of alcohol, no seat belt, and no security verification.
James M. Stutchman Jr. - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Laurie June Wecker - speeding 15 mph over.
Kylar Cruz Welch - no seat belt.
