Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Crystal Baker to Loyd Coffia.

316 S. Cherokee, LLC to Oklahoma Title Partners, LLC.

Civils

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Robert D. Gibbins - indebtedness.

Bruce Humbolt v. Title to boat - issuance of title.

Bryan Fredrick Bluett Jr. and Ana M. Marabotto v. Jason E. Pendergraft and Deanna Kay Pendergraft - quiet title.

Hal Gage and Royal Oaks Apartments v. Great Lakes Insurance and Grandview Insurance Service - breach of contract.

Big Springs Rental, LLC and Assignee of Burnett Affordable Buildings v. Christopher Blair - replevin.

Small Claims

Red River Credit v. Breque Erin Bellman - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Mikah Janell Adair v. Adam Adair.

Katherine Grace Gay v. Fredrick Douglas Thompson Jr.

Lauren Elizabeth Barricks v. Robyne Lee Vovan McKeithan.

Fire Runs

May 22

Tahlequah FD: 1:48 p.m., MVC, North Grand Avenue and Allen Road.

Tahlequah FD: 2:17 p.m., water rescue, 26633 Highway 62.

Tahlequah FD: 5:59 p.m., EMS assist, East 801 Road.

May 23

Tahlequah FD: 9:16 a.m., EMS assist, 1201 N. Vinita Ave.

May 24

Tahlequah FD: 6:28 a.m., smoke investigation, 204 Jo St.

