Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Glenn Sparks to Dwayne Solenberg.
Wendyl Griffin to Scott Hunt.
Sue N. Ritchie to Paula Sue McFarland.
Ethan Graham Burris to John Wayne Bailey.
Larry Vernon Bell to Bell Family Trust.
Civils
Brooklyn Parrish v. Dalyn Patterson - automobile negligence.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau, Inc v. Linda J. Falling and Darryl L. Falling.
Protective Order
Samantha Louise Adamson v. Larry Adair.
Monica Raines v. Christopher M. Fuller.
Divorces
Misty Wah-Pon-Wa Beaver v. Mohawk Warren Beaver.
Jessica Marie Robbins v. Monty Leo Robbins II.
Tara Roark v. Anthony Paul Roark.
Marriages
Dalton Ryan Pickering, 26, Tahlequah, and Stephani Nichelle Bush, 26, Tahlequah.
Justin Lane Fort, 22, Tahlequah, and Dixie Ann Capps, 21, Tahlequah.
Brent Allen Estes, 46, and Rebecca Lenee Smith, 40, Tahlequah.
Dakota James Fleming, 23, Tahlequah, and Maddie Elaine Marie Natio, 25, Tahlequah.
Justin Wayne Spirlock, 24, Checotah, and Karen Gayle Jones, 27, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 23
Tahlequah FD: 1:36 p.m., structure fire, 25725 Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 1:48 p.m., water rescue, Highway 10 and West Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 6:20 p.m., vehicle fire, 17170 Highway 10.
May 24
Tahlequah FD: 8:17 p.m., vehicle fire, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Felts Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 10:58 p.m., outside fire, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
May 25
Tahlequah FD: 11:55 a.m., MVA, Park Hill Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 2:02 p.m., EMS assist, 802 Patty June St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:20 p.m., public assist, 718 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:45 p.m., electric hazard, 505 Judy Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 10:55 p.m., EMS assist, 3483 Southridge Place.
