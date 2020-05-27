Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Steve Carl Craig to Steve Carl Craig.
Tenkiller Resort Company to J. Scott Stephens.
Lynda Campbell to Susan Weeks.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Richard R. Maupin.
Tommy R. Lemasters to Harold Ray Pinney.
Imhoff Contracting Services, LLC to BCB Farms, LLC.
Robert Ladd to Cara Lea Kizzia.
Robert A. Stebbins to Michelle L. Rossler.
Jonathan Duke Buie to Bobby J. Burris.
Bank of America to Charlotte Michelle Wood.
Felonies
Clifford Ratliff Jr. - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Steven Sutton - rape - second degree and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Misdemeanors
Stephen Ray Davis - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Randy Joshua Tran - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Gavin Lee Mitchell - possession of marijuana.
James Bradford Thomas - public intoxication.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Madison Medlock - indebtedness.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Marty Jumper - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Donald Ray Luethje - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Miranda Cook - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Christie Campbell - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Maria Bond - indebtedness.
Unifund CCR, LLC v. Andrea Goldman - indebtedness.
David M. Huffman v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Nicktown, LLC v. Charelena Alverson - specific performance.
Protective Orders
Lisa Mary Turner v. Christian Josue Ortiz.
Mikah Janell McCauley Adair v. Adam Adair.
Fire Runs
May 26
Tahlequah FD: 3:17 p.m., CO test, 2075 Riverview Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 7:14 p.m., MVA, East Downing Street and North Cedar Avenue.
May 27
Tahlequah FD: 9:08 a.m., odor investigation, 122 Southland Drive.
Death Notices
OSTENSON, Elizabeth A, 84, Tahlequah, Go-Ye-Village. Died May 23. Services are pending.
PEACE, Othel D, 80, Tahlequah. Died May 24. Services are pending with Green Country Funeral Home.
