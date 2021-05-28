Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Ellen Forrester to Eric Young.

Georgie Jackson to Paul C. Jackson.

Mary Kim Spotorno to Joseph Robert Cunnius.

Jonathan David Jones to Mara D. Thompson.

Zachary Calvin West to Jonathan Jones.

Felonies

Jarrod Fisher - grand larceny and malicious injury to property.

Blake Morgan Granada - grand larceny.

Civils

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Tonya Maxwell - indebtedness.

Small Claims

E&E Operations Series, LLC v. Nathan Ryan Becker - entry and detainer.

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. John Aubrey and all occupants - entry and detainer.

Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Jessica Keys and all occupants - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Rachel F. Boyd v. Jeffery Bryan Rackliff.

Kelsey Dyer v. Jon Garrett Beckham.

Paternity

Diana Ochoa-Rosale v. Julio Nicacio-Bald - child support.

Victoria Miesfeld v. Blue Mamolo - child support.

Paula Marie Mcentire v. Lewis B. Ellis - child support.

Sabrina Nicole Hannon v. Dakota W. Arnold - child support.

Marriages

Kyle Anthony Briggs, 27, Tahlequah, and Mariah Michelle Pavey Osburn, 26, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

May 26

Tahlequah FD: 2:09 p.m., fire alarm, 18771 W. Keetoowah Circle.

