Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ellen Forrester to Eric Young.
Georgie Jackson to Paul C. Jackson.
Mary Kim Spotorno to Joseph Robert Cunnius.
Jonathan David Jones to Mara D. Thompson.
Zachary Calvin West to Jonathan Jones.
Felonies
Jarrod Fisher - grand larceny and malicious injury to property.
Blake Morgan Granada - grand larceny.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Tonya Maxwell - indebtedness.
Small Claims
E&E Operations Series, LLC v. Nathan Ryan Becker - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. John Aubrey and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Jessica Keys and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Rachel F. Boyd v. Jeffery Bryan Rackliff.
Kelsey Dyer v. Jon Garrett Beckham.
Paternity
Diana Ochoa-Rosale v. Julio Nicacio-Bald - child support.
Victoria Miesfeld v. Blue Mamolo - child support.
Paula Marie Mcentire v. Lewis B. Ellis - child support.
Sabrina Nicole Hannon v. Dakota W. Arnold - child support.
Marriages
Kyle Anthony Briggs, 27, Tahlequah, and Mariah Michelle Pavey Osburn, 26, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 26
Tahlequah FD: 2:09 p.m., fire alarm, 18771 W. Keetoowah Circle.
