Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert C. Capps to Joseph Robert Liles.
Doyle Bacon to Zachary S. Benson.
Michael A. Glover to William R. Hixon.
Sandy J. Crosslin to Tristan B. Sherman.
Danny G. Tuttle to Christopher Yang.
Clayton Alan Chapman to Kyle Ray Eller.
Joshua T. Woodson to Thomas Ledbetter.
Ashley R. Edwards to John L. Mangus.
WB3 Investments, LLC to Ruben Iglecias.
Timothy P. Meehan to Nicktown, LLC.
Felonies
Andgelise Samantha D. Poole - prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, resisting an officer, and public intoxication.
Misdemeanors
Colton Thackery - molesting a motor vehicle.
Wael Elsaed Elbahga - domestic abuse - assault and battery and threaten to perform act of violence.
Jeremy Alan Hawley - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Billy Joe Brown - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Amy Headrick v. Amy Woodruff - partition.
Small Claims
WB3 Rentals, LLC v. Shi-Anne Burnett - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Kathryn Davis v. James Kevin Davis.
Traffic Report
Jennifer Marie Anderson - speed not reasonable and proper.
Stanley Mark Anthony Angle - no seat belt, speeding 21-25 mph over, and no security verification.
Justin Cruz Frits - no motorcycle endorsement.
Deann Rolanda Green - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jimmie L. Henley - failure to secure load.
Bryan Keigley - following too closely.
Skyler Schielke - speeding 26-30 mph over, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.
Diantha Marie Smith - speeding 21-5 mph over.
Anna Mykala Speers - failure to yield from county road.
Fire Runs
April 30
Tahlequah FD: 1:18 p.m., hazmat, 3296 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:12 p.m., odor investigation, 217 Griffin Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:36 p.m., MVA, Cedar Avenue and Downing Street.
May 1
Tahlequah FD: 12:25 a.m., smoke investigation, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:00 a.m., strange odor, 203 Northside Court.
Tahlequah FD: 5:35 a.m., lift assist, 508 E. Ward St.
Death Notices
STOPP, Aaron Eugene, 49, Hulbert, surgical technician. Died April 27. Will be laid to rest at Ballou Cemetery in Locust Grove.
