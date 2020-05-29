Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Georgia Hoover to Charles Ragsdale.
Natalie G. Nelson to Addison Marie Berry.
Kathleen Frank to Benny F. Dodson.
Felonies
Roberto David Suarez-Soto - unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and failure to signal.
Nakiah Twobear Eagle - unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, no driver's license, and speeding.
Misdemeanors
Timothy David Miller - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, open container of alcohol, and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Payton Michael Stilwell - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Carl Lee Dallis - malicious injury to personal property.
William Ford Congleton III - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Jarrod Keith Berry - driving while under the influence of alcohol, carrying firearm while under the influence, and open container of beer.
Civils
Trevor Hamilton v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Ricky Smith v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Elwin Green and Mary Jo Green v. Tim Clark and Susie Clark - entry and detainer.
Protective Order
Brandie D. Harrington v. Lance Andie Chetty.
Tammy Ridgeway v. Dillion Eversole, Decon Wilson, Liz Roween, and Elmer Roween.
Divorces
Paul B. Lawson v. Angela H. Lawson.
Patricia Jean Tillison v. John Alan Tillison.
Dorena Terrapin v. Marcus Terrapin.
Sheena Harjo v. Timothy Lee Harjo.
Marriages
David Anthony Hadley, 37, Tahlequah, and Lenora Mae Doyle, 35, Tahlequah.
Alafio Deshaun Cooper, 22, Park Hill, and Alyson Renee Hart, 20, Park Hill.
Traffic Report
Corey Ryan Wheeler - driving under suspension.
Nathaniel Fuller Avery - passing in a no passing zone.
Josef Michael Imry - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Daniel Steven Griffin - speeding 15 mph over.
Erik Heath Wilroy - no seat belt.
Madelyn Paige Arning - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Max S. Frazier - speeding 15 mph over.
Jennifer Rose Thornburg - no seat belt.
Jackie Lynn Duncan - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alexandra Azua - no security verification.
Joe Luis Hernandez - no driver's license.
Enriquez Eleuterio Rubio - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver's license.
Jacquelyn Caroline Stacy - speeding 15 mph over.
Chelsey Diann Collins - no seat belt.
Erin Ala Hearn - no seat belt.
Israel Serrano-Jimenez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lance Michael McGregor - speeding 1-10 mph over, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Cheyenne Dawn Sequichie - no seat belt and no child restraint.
Larry M. Underwood - no seat belt.
Angela Marie Murphy - no seat belt.
Delbert Lee Murphy Jr. - no seat belt.
Sandra C. Murphy - no seat belt.
Collin Patrick Self - no seat belt.
Michael James Spears - no seat belt.
Misty D. Ustick - no seat belt.
Robert William Leroy Gibson - no seat belt.
Kenneth Allen Haile - no seat belt.
Charles David Hagen - no driver's license and open container of beer.
Robby Robson Dias - no seat belt.
Christie Jannel Gibson - no seat belt.
Misty Dawn Norseworthy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ryan K. Blessman - driving under revocation.
Kimberly A. Darker - open container alcohol.
Robbie W. Wilcox - open container alcohol.
Christina Mikail Stewart - expired registration.
Skyler Dale Lenard - open container alcohol.
William Franklynn Lee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kenneth Allen Haile - no security verification.
Paul Davis Laney - no seat belt.
Della Anita Ashwood - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Mark A. Norris - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lauren Paige Henson - following too closely.
Brett James Robbins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Robert Charles Sanders - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Ashley Kate Lynn - no seat belt, no security verification, and open container alcohol.
Susan E. Vanderford - speeding 15 mph over.
Lauren Mitchell - speed not reasonable and proper.
Lucas Barajas - no driver's license.
Brody Lee Kellerhals - speeding 15 mph over and no seat belt.
Michael Buck Bacus - no seat belt.
Pamela Jean Bacus - no seat belt.
Andrew Douglas Winn - no seat belt.
Darren Glen Howard - speeding 16-20 mph over and no security verification.
Hunter Nicole Luster - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Braxus Cody Ford - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
May 29
Tahlequah FD: 9:34 a.m., structure fire, 414 W. Allen Road.
