Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gilbert L. Cypert to William P. Johnson.
Bobby Kevin Igert to Charles Cheesman.
Deron Wayne Cullison to Geromy Yang.
Rickey L. Leston to Terry Anthony Guerrero.
Randy Peace to Christopher M. Porter.
Brandon Ratliff to Brian K. Ratliff.
Edward G. Carr to Animas Properties, LLC.
Miranda Catcher to Andrew H. Keeseman.
Misdemeanors
Cassidy Noelle Bradford - driving while under the influence of drugs and open container alcohol.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Matthew Batchelder - indebtedness.
BS&G Pawn, LLC v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.
Johnny Eugene Yandell v. the State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Haley Nicole Johnson v. In re the name change - name change.
Oklahoma Farm Bureau Mutual and Mitchell Fuson v. Jesika Louise Owens-Fuson, S.K., Med-Trans Air Medical Transportation, Oklahoma Health Care Authority, Emp of Tulsa County, Equian, LLC, St. Francis Health System, St. Francis Trauma, Radiology Consultants, Orthopedic and Trauma Service, Associated Anesthesiologist, All Saints Home Medical, LLC, Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings, and Walgreens Pharmacy - friendly suit.
Angela G. Wilkinson v. Bank of Cherokee County and Cathy Seibert - declaratory judgment.
Small Claims
Jerry Scott Moore v. occupants of the premises - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Arissa Garcia v. Dylan James Benoit.
Paris Pierce v. Race Hall.
Divorces
Jamie M. Rippetoe v. Sidney R. Rippetoe.
Kelsey Morgan v. Justin Colby Morgan.
Paternity
Dylan J. Benoit v. Arissa Garcia.
Marriages
Tanner Lee Christie, 21, Tahlequah, and Katelyn Renea Wade, 21, Tahlequah.
Travis James Moore, 29, Colcord, and Shania Allison Peters, 25, Colcord.
Ricky Dale Studie, 22, Tahlequah, and Jasmine Ann Gonzalez, 18, Vian.
Kenneth Earl McGlothlin, 64, Park Hill, and Sharon Hebert Linzy, 64, White Castle.
Shawn M. Turtle, 29, Park Hill, and Michele Lynn Millburg, 33, Tahlequah.
Tyler Andrew Ketcher, 21, Welling, and Katherine Michelle Converse, 18, Tahlequah.
Eric Carl Catcher, 32, Tahlequah, and Lea Rose Adair, 18, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
April 30
Tahlequah FD: 8:18 p.m., structure fire, Highway 82 and Killabrew Road.
May 1
Tahlequah FD: 9:16 a.m., outside fire, Jones Avenue and Wanetah Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 7:19 p.m., smoke investigation, 801 W. Fox St.
