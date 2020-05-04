Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Daniel Kevin Wyman to Phoenix Sun Jumper.

John O. Floyd to Marvin Gene Simmons Jr.

Janice Eddlemon to Brittany Green.

Felonies

Sandra Gimpel - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

Gene W. Cragar - burglary - first degree.

Sarah Kaylynn Willis - unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Bethany Ann Cervantes-Bell - larceny from the house and obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

Damion Wayne Francis - domestic assault and battery by strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Daryl Jerome Hickman - larceny from the house.

Chad Allen Adair - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Misdemeanors

Jimmy Dale Brown - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.

Civils

Noah D. Young v. Title to boat - issuance of title.

Protective Orders

Jessica Hamby v. Corey Lockaton.

Paternity

Dustin J. Brooks v. Rachel Larsen - paternity with child support and/or custody.

Fire Runs

May 2

Tahlequah FD: 4:39 a.m., fire alarm, 1020 S. Campbell Road.

Tahlequah FD: 9:22 a.m., medical assist, 1107 James St.

Tahlequah FD: 6:00 p.m., MVA, Highway 82 North Log Store.

May 3

Tahlequah FD: 8:00 a.m., dumpster fire, 391 Short St.

Tahlequah FD: 1:26 p.m., 605 S. Cedar Ave.

