Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Daniel Kevin Wyman to Phoenix Sun Jumper.
John O. Floyd to Marvin Gene Simmons Jr.
Janice Eddlemon to Brittany Green.
Felonies
Sandra Gimpel - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Gene W. Cragar - burglary - first degree.
Sarah Kaylynn Willis - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Bethany Ann Cervantes-Bell - larceny from the house and obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Damion Wayne Francis - domestic assault and battery by strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Daryl Jerome Hickman - larceny from the house.
Chad Allen Adair - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Jimmy Dale Brown - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Civils
Noah D. Young v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Jessica Hamby v. Corey Lockaton.
Paternity
Dustin J. Brooks v. Rachel Larsen - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Fire Runs
May 2
Tahlequah FD: 4:39 a.m., fire alarm, 1020 S. Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:22 a.m., medical assist, 1107 James St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:00 p.m., MVA, Highway 82 North Log Store.
May 3
Tahlequah FD: 8:00 a.m., dumpster fire, 391 Short St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:26 p.m., 605 S. Cedar Ave.
