Court Report
Warranty Deeds
JEC Chesterfield, LLC to Tebow Properties & Construction, LLC.
Cheryl Marshall to Daniel Almendarez.
Albert D. Andrews to Tait Lee Garroutte.
Light of Christ Community Church, Inc. to Christopher Espinosa.
Stu Wheeler to Junron Family Trust.
Ronda I. Hellman to Cody M. Justus.
Roger Dial to Sav-A-Buc Storage, LLC.
Barbara J. Starr to Gabriel Allen Dawson.
Farron C. Dodd to Paul Battles.
Aaron E. Briggs, Jr. to Bailey Hollweg.
Glo Kaufman to James H. Bennett.
Misdemeanors
Cynthia Ullom-driving while under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield from private drive, unsafe lane use.
Lyndsie Mechelle Taylor - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Lea Michelle O'Dell - violation of protective order.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Wes Robbins - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Hal Gage and Mary Gage v. Elisa Susan Vann - entry and detainer.
Thomas Vance v. Darrell Coats and Whitney Coats - petition for judgment.
Thomas Vance and Cody Vance v. Mariah Desantis and Thomas Yingling - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Codey Theresa Story - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Sheila Stanglin v. Jake Beaver.
Lucretia Echols v. Jeffrey A. Johnson.
Lucretia Echols v. Danny Johnson.
Rory Underwood v. Kyle Ray Underwood.
Divorces
Amanda M. Vance v. Randy Vance.
Caridad Palacios v. Juan Pablo Vega.
Michael D. Harless v. Joann Joyce-Lavelle Hendrix.
Joanna Renee Hurt v. James Wesley Hurt, Jr.
Kayla Joe Lubbock v. William Lee Lubbock.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma/Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Debbie Nofire - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
May 4
Tahlequah FD: 7:32 a.m., electrical hazard, East Keetoowah St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:30 a.m., service call, 21814 S. Ginger Drive.
