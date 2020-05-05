Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bobbie R. Christie to Shawna Teague.
Kevin Ray Justis to Billy Jack Shotpouch.
Felonies
David Alan Holderbee - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Jerried Burnell Wilhite - larceny of an automobile, taking/receiving stolen credit or debit card, and molesting a motor vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Aaron Michael McCool - public intoxication.
Leslie Elizabeth Colvin - public intoxication.
Small Claims
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Neppe Jo Baca - petition for judgment.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Ladonna Vann - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Monica Diaz - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Michael Moody - entry and detainer.
Fire Runs
May 4
Tahlequah FD: 8:50 p.m., debris in roadway, West Jones Road and North 515 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.