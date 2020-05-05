Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Bobbie R. Christie to Shawna Teague.

Kevin Ray Justis to Billy Jack Shotpouch.

Felonies

David Alan Holderbee - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Jerried Burnell Wilhite - larceny of an automobile, taking/receiving stolen credit or debit card, and molesting a motor vehicle.

Misdemeanors

Aaron Michael McCool - public intoxication.

Leslie Elizabeth Colvin - public intoxication.

Small Claims

First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Neppe Jo Baca - petition for judgment.

Junron Estates, LLC v. Ladonna Vann - entry and detainer.

Junron Estates, LLC v. Monica Diaz - entry and detainer.

Junron Estates, LLC v. Michael Moody - entry and detainer.

Fire Runs

May 4

Tahlequah FD: 8:50 p.m., debris in roadway, West Jones Road and North 515 Road.

