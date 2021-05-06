Court Report
Warranty Deeds
John Nolan to Martin Lewis.
Ashley Neugin to Bobby E. Lisko.
Flora Real Estate to Martin Lewis.
Michael R. Parrish to Lindsey H. McCool.
Matthew Frits to Darlene Y. Cookson.
Bryan Conn to Harold R. Keele.
Buck Charles George to Collin W. Downs.
David Lee to Gary Steven Holmes.
Civils
Joshua Ryals v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
John W. Griffin Trust v. Linda J. Meigs - quiet title.
Steven Tyler Brock Forrest v. Billy Leon Jones, Nancy Jones, and Unknown heirs and successors - quiet title.
Small Claims
Larry Smith v. Jason Smith - entry and detainer.
Faye Wiseley v. Joseph P. McGraw and Casinda Coker - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Victor Dean Olvera, 27, Fort Gibson, and Clarissa Anne Welch, 26, Fort Gibson.
Joseph William Doss, 29, Tahlequah, and Brittany Dawn Park, 26, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
CALLAWAY, Robert Edgar, 68, Tahlequah, sanitation technician. Died April 30. Visitation, May 5, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, May 6, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery.
YOUNGER III., Johnnie "Rusty" Lincoln, 64, Welling, custodian. Died May 2. Funeral services, 10 a.m., May 7, Green Country Funeral Home.
WILSON, Kathryn Mary, 72, Tahlequah, administrative assistant. Died May 3. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home.
