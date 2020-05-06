Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brittany J. Brannon to Chou Yang.
Justin R. Catcher to Anthony Schultz.
Ken Everett Browder to Jerry Keener.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Rebecca Nagle.
Melvin Jordan to City of Tahlequah.
Felonies
Caleb Shane Holt - rape - first degree.
Michael Raymond Robbins - attempting to elude.
Annette Horner - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Kyra Rachel Smallen-Hiatt - larceny of an automobile, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and public intoxication.
Jarred Anthony Tinnin - burglary - second degree and malicious injury to personal property.
Misdemeanors
Roberta Carol Ballard - unauthorized use of credit card.
Laura Michelle Dorsch - forgery in the second degree.
Kelsey Marie Carey Potts - malicious injury to property.
Rheanna Jane Brodin - assault and battery.
Nicholas Ryan Renfro - resisting an officer.
Protective Orders
Savanna L. McCollum v. Cole Black Grogan.
Fire Runs
May 5
Tahlequah FD: 12:00 p.m., MVA, Mimosa Lane and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Death Notices
SHIELDS, Reiko Taniyama, 89, Wagoner, license practical nurse/surgical technician. Died April 15. Memorial services, May 8, 11 a.m. at New Wine Fellowship Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.