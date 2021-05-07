Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Chero Trust to Charles Granville James.
Jeffrey Keith Tackett to Robert M. Routson.
DJ Jamal, LLC to Jim L. Stover.
Felonies
Curtis Dean Laster - unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance, acquire proceeds from drug activity, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no security verification, and driving under suspension.
Butler James Hignite - third-degree burglary.
Christian Lee Parker - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, attempting to elude, driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
Tabitha Lorraine Thompson - public intoxication.
Brady Austyn Daffern - trespassing after being forbidden and public intoxication.
Clayton Denver Walker - possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fernando Bermudez Lopez - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.
Shelby Nicole Raynor - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.
Day Lena Hall - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.
Skyler Allen Duane Mahar - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.
Juan Pablo Nava - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.
Iva Ensminger - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.
Civils
Robert D. Hathaway v. Robert Park Medearis Jr. - replevin.
Small Claims
Anthony Joe Johnson v. Danny Johnson - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Holly Bess Foster v. Tande Lynn Bell Beaver.
Divorces
Blade B. Girdner v. Jordan L. Girdner.
Paternity
Jose Reynolds v. Silvia Herrera.
Marriages
Teresa Faye Tucker, 60, Park Hill, and Cynthia Diane Brown-Tucker, 59, Park Hill.
