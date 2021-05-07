Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Chero Trust to Charles Granville James.

Jeffrey Keith Tackett to Robert M. Routson.

DJ Jamal, LLC to Jim L. Stover.

Felonies

Curtis Dean Laster - unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance, acquire proceeds from drug activity, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no security verification, and driving under suspension.

Butler James Hignite - third-degree burglary.

Christian Lee Parker - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, attempting to elude, driving under suspension.

Misdemeanors

Tabitha Lorraine Thompson - public intoxication.

Brady Austyn Daffern - trespassing after being forbidden and public intoxication.

Clayton Denver Walker - possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fernando Bermudez Lopez - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

Shelby Nicole Raynor - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

Day Lena Hall - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

Skyler Allen Duane Mahar - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

Juan Pablo Nava - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

Iva Ensminger - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

Civils

Robert D. Hathaway v. Robert Park Medearis Jr. - replevin.

Small Claims

Anthony Joe Johnson v. Danny Johnson - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Holly Bess Foster v. Tande Lynn Bell Beaver.

Divorces

Blade B. Girdner v. Jordan L. Girdner.

Paternity

Jose Reynolds v. Silvia Herrera.

Marriages

Teresa Faye Tucker, 60, Park Hill, and Cynthia Diane Brown-Tucker, 59, Park Hill.

