Court Report
Misdemeanors
Allison Raye Knowles - uttering a forged instrument.
Allen Short Clifford - DUI - misdemeanor municipal Tahlequah and unsafe lane use.
David Allen Battreall - reckless conduct with firearm and carrying firearm while under the influence of drugs.
Michael Ray Coachman - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Billy Charles Phillips - violation of protective order.
Amanda Dawn Richards - molesting a motor vehicle.
Jayma Lanette Drain - public intoxication.
Civils
Vernon Bare v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Ashley Pashica v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
David Burton v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Steve Thurman v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Pietro Vigni v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Radu Mihai-Gabriel v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Dale Kimberlin v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Michael Mitchell v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
David Justice v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Ronald Gene McAlister v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Fire Runs
May 6
Tahlequah FD: 1:42 p.m., electrical hazard, 18464 W. Jones Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:35 p.m., fire alarm, 1400 E. Downing St.
