Court Report

Misdemeanors

Allison Raye Knowles - uttering a forged instrument.

Allen Short Clifford - DUI - misdemeanor municipal Tahlequah and unsafe lane use.

David Allen Battreall - reckless conduct with firearm and carrying firearm while under the influence of drugs.

Michael Ray Coachman - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Billy Charles Phillips - violation of protective order.

Amanda Dawn Richards - molesting a motor vehicle.

Jayma Lanette Drain - public intoxication.

Civils

Vernon Bare v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Ashley Pashica v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

David Burton v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Steve Thurman v. Title to boat - issuance of title.

Pietro Vigni v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Radu Mihai-Gabriel v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Dale Kimberlin v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.

Michael Mitchell v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

David Justice v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Ronald Gene McAlister v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.

Fire Runs

May 6

Tahlequah FD: 1:42 p.m., electrical hazard, 18464 W. Jones Road.

Tahlequah FD: 9:35 p.m., fire alarm, 1400 E. Downing St.

