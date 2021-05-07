Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Melvin Jordan to City of Tahlequah.
David E. Meigs to Deanna M. Grossarth.
Carol Brooner to J Kent Rountree Revocable Trust.
Venue Event Center, LLC to JTSB Investments, LLC.
John D. Carey to City of Tahlequah.
Gary Lynn Knight to Joyce Willis.
Misdemeanors
Ashton Terri Meigs - possess marijuana, use drug paraphernalia, open container alcohol, and no seat belt.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Josonda L. Labeth - indebtedness.
Jarrett A. Jones, Rayna D. Jones, and B.J. v. Wanda A. McLaughlin - friendly suit.
Capital One Bank v. Cheryl Lavon Spears - indebtedness.
Kailey Beth Earlywolf v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Armstrong Bank v. Jisela Marie Trevino - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Elaine Denese Miller - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Robert Eugene Jones - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Juana Marcela Lara v. Ricardo Lara.
Divorces
Brianna Baker v. Joshua Baker.
Christopher G. Cape v. Andrea L. Cape.
Marriages
Sidney Tyrell Grayson, 31, Fort Gibson, and Natosha Monique Lawrence, 32, Muskogee.
Traffic Report
Devon Lance Benton - no driver’s license.
David Bryan Sanders - unsafe lane change
Waymond Lee Williams - speed not reasonable and proper.
Kayley Nicole Murphy - speed not reasonable and proper.
Joshua Isaac Janzen - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Patrick McCright - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Amber Tweedy - no seat belt.
William W. Mathews - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Blade Chandler Tidwell - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Braelyn Samuel Patterson - no seat belt.
Laura Leatruce Cobb - no driver’s license.
Steven Henry Thatcher - driving under revocation and failure to obey traffic control device.
Grady Wilson Enkey - driving under suspension.
Reginald Jamel King - driving under the suspension.
Matthew Willis Hardesty - driving left of center, failure to register vehicle, operate motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, and open container beer.
Margaret Taylor - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alvaro Chavez Otero - no driver’s license.
John Thomas Burroughs - no seat belt.
Jaslyn Kate Christie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Arayla Valencia Garrett - speeding 16-20 mph over and open container alcohol.
Adrian Armani Jones - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Bowen Seth McCarver - no seat belt.
Jesse Lee McQueen - speeding 15 mph over and no seat belt.
Scarlet Danielle Leach - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Luis A. Herrera Montoya - no seat belt, speeding 21-25 mph over, and expired registration.
Troy Lynn St. Clair - littering from motor vehicle.
Jaron Michael Chaffin - no seat belt.
Alan Dunham Caldwell - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kailynn Mackenzie Hicks - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mary Lyn Guinn - no seat belt.
Patrick Tyler Hunter - no seat belt.
Wyatt Austin Camp - no seat belt.
Seth Andrew Ross - speeding 15 mph over.
Daniel Lyle Benton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Gerrod Wade Mayberry - no seat belt.
Edwin Luis Romero - failure to stop at stop sign.
Larry Lee Newman - failure to stop at stop sign.
Sierra Dawn Smith - no security verification and expired registration.
Monte Wallace Arkeketah - speed not reasonable and proper.
Michael Joseph Ingram - no seat belt, no security verification, and driving under suspension.
Brandon Lee Fredrick - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Ashleigh Nicole Teague - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brandy Rachelle Hix - speed not reasonable and proper.
Albert Wayne Duncan - driving under revocation, no child restraint, and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Eric Wayne Douthit - no seat belt.
Gregory David Morava - no seat belt.
Noah Christopher Beall - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Grover Westley Howard - no seat belt.
Jackylin Rae Carlin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Angela R. Gilbreath - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Abilla Gabrillia McCollum - no seat belt.
Shannon Yvonne Savage - no seat belt.
William Alexander Morris - no seat belt and no security verification.
Fire Runs
May 5
Tahlequah FD: 4:42 p.m., EMS assist, 19142 E. Rogers Drive.
May 6
Tahlequah FD: 3:34 a.m., MVA, West Choctaw Street and South Highway 51.
Death Notices
CORNSILK, Wanda May, 79, Tahlequah, butcher. Died May 4. Visitation, May 7, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, May 10, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Caney Cemetery.
HIX, Carolyn Jean, 67, Welling, homemaker. Died May 4. Visitation, May 9, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, May 10, 11 a.m., White Oak Cemetery in Qualls.
FOREMAN, Ella Mae, 85, sanitation technician. Died May 5. Visitation, May 10, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, May 11, 2 p.m., Leach First Baptist Church. Interment at Blackfox Cemetery.
