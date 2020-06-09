Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Daniel Pummill to Daniel Pummill.
Paul D. Vermillion to Paul and Donna Vermillion Living Trust.
Misdemeanors
Cleo S. Gomez-Rodriguez - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Billy Charles Phillips - violation of probation and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Barbara Ann Thompson - possession of paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Scottie Lee Hudson - misdemeanor drug possession, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and no seat belt.
Georgina Mollie - acts resulting in gross injury.
Randy Dewayne Studie = assault and battery and public intoxication.
Terrell Edward Washington - DUI under 21 and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Elisha M. Peters - DUI - misdemeanor and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gail Ann Watson - DUI - felony and unsafe lane change.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Myra Duran - indebtedness.
Small Claims
David Craig v. Matt Miller - entry and detainer.
America’s Car-Mart, Inc and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. Tommy V. Peden - petition for judgment.
UDI, Inc v. Nathan Limore Construction - petition for judgment.
America’s Car-Mart, Inc and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. Brittany Clark - petition for judgment.
Karen Sue Meints v. Donna D. Salvador - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Joe Calhoon v. Traci Marie Calhoon.
Jordan Keith Bowlin v. Ciara Marie Bowlin.
Marriages
Clinton James Sparks, 22, Tahlequah, and Sophia Marie McCullough, 22, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 8
Tahlequah FD: 1:16 p.m., fire alarm, 1041 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:00 p.m., car fire, 1701 S. Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:56 p.m., structure fire, 608 Garden Road.
