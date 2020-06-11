Court Report
Misdemeanors
Billy Charles Phillips - violation of protective order.
James Kevin Davis - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Jonathan Dakota Keys - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Small Claims
Kelly S. Smith v. Eddie Hill - petition for judgment.
Protective Order
Kristina Leigh Eckerd v. Nicholas Allan Eckerd.
Julie Thompson v. Jeff Marshall Derrick.
Rendy Allison McCulley v. Brandon Kyle Barnes.
Lee Antonia Williams v. Noma Lee Rolland and Christina Rolland-Garcia.
Fire Runs
June 9
Tahlequah FD: 1:07 p.m., vehicle fire, 19364 S. Nalley Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:18 p.m., water rescue, North Ben George Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:18 p.m., water rescue, North Ben George Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:32 p.m., MVA, East 825 Road and South Welling Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:27 p.m., structure fire, 507 Sooner Drive.
June 10
Tahlequah FD: 8:45 a.m., alarm/rekindle, 507 Sooner Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 9:36 a.m., MVA, Memosa Land and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Death Notices
WELCH, RICHARD EARL, 68, Tahlequah, construction worker. Died June 8. Funeral services, June 16, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Holland Cemetery. Visitation, June 15, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
JUMPER, BETTY MAE, 65, Tahlequah, teacher's aid. Died June 6. Funeral services, June 11, 2 p.m., Johnson Prairie Baptist Church. Burial at Agent Cemetery. Visitation, June 10, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TUDOR, SHIRLEY JEAN, 82, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died June 7. Interred at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
MATTHEWS, RICK , 67, Hulbert. Died June 5. Funeral services, June 12, 2 p.m., Elm Tree Baptist Church. Burial at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation, June 11, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
