Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Eldon Nelson to Christian J. Goode II.

Felonies

Wilburn Gene Campbell - safety zones around elementary and Jr. high schools, child care facilities, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol aggravated, and attempting to elude.

Dustin Wareagle Duvall - possession of stolen property and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Samuel Bryan Crow - identity theft, possession of credit card belonging to another, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert L. Doak III - burglary - second degree, possession of stolen vehicle, and knowningly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Zachary D. Lewis - attempting to elude, possession of alcoholic beverage by person under 21, no driver's license, and open container beer.

Daniel Roy Vaughn - embezzlement.

Jessica Marie Thayer - threaten to perform act of violence.

Brett Kellogg - stalking.

Paul Robert Caesar - actual physical control and open container alcohol.

Deandra Dawn Starr - dumping trash on public/private property and discharge of domestic sewage.

Logan Lowell Hankins - public intoxication.

William Hal Tsosie - public intoxication.

Civils

Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Logan D. Horn and Ashley V. Horn - indebtedness.

Saint Francis Health System v. Antonio Santana - indebtedness.

Rocky Delno Rector v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.

Cairl Glenn Hayes v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Ben Griffith v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Larry Dodd and Cheryl Hutchinson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Salisha Semenoff v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Tracey Murray v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Alex Salcido v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Jason Mitchell v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Larry Keith Cubine v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Doug Smith v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.

Rick Catroppa v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.

MHCA Homes, LLC v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.

AKM Properties, LLC v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Action Loan v. Locust Walker Dean - petition for judgment.

Action Loan v. Timothy L. Sherrer - petition for judgment.

Faye Wiseley v. Ashley Manes and Robin Haynes - entry and detainer.

Marriages

Elisha Jordan Allison, 22, Park Hill, and Addison Marie Berry, 21, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

June 9

Lowrey FD: 4:51 p.m., unknown problem, North 510 Road.

June 10

Lowrey FD: 7:35 a.m., medical assist, North 510 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 6:02 p.m., locked out of car, 1614 S. Muskogee Ave.

Lowrey FD: 11:37 p.m., car fire, Highway 82A.

June 11

Tahlequah FD: 11:38 a.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Memosa Lane.

Tahlequah FD: 12:29 p.m., structure fire, 307 S. Bluff Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 12:34 p.m., water rescue, North Ben George Road.

Tags

Recommended for you