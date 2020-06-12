Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Eldon Nelson to Christian J. Goode II.
Felonies
Wilburn Gene Campbell - safety zones around elementary and Jr. high schools, child care facilities, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol aggravated, and attempting to elude.
Dustin Wareagle Duvall - possession of stolen property and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Samuel Bryan Crow - identity theft, possession of credit card belonging to another, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert L. Doak III - burglary - second degree, possession of stolen vehicle, and knowningly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Zachary D. Lewis - attempting to elude, possession of alcoholic beverage by person under 21, no driver's license, and open container beer.
Daniel Roy Vaughn - embezzlement.
Jessica Marie Thayer - threaten to perform act of violence.
Brett Kellogg - stalking.
Paul Robert Caesar - actual physical control and open container alcohol.
Deandra Dawn Starr - dumping trash on public/private property and discharge of domestic sewage.
Logan Lowell Hankins - public intoxication.
William Hal Tsosie - public intoxication.
Civils
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Logan D. Horn and Ashley V. Horn - indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System v. Antonio Santana - indebtedness.
Rocky Delno Rector v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Cairl Glenn Hayes v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Ben Griffith v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Larry Dodd and Cheryl Hutchinson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Salisha Semenoff v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Tracey Murray v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Alex Salcido v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jason Mitchell v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Larry Keith Cubine v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Doug Smith v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Rick Catroppa v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
MHCA Homes, LLC v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
AKM Properties, LLC v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Locust Walker Dean - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Timothy L. Sherrer - petition for judgment.
Faye Wiseley v. Ashley Manes and Robin Haynes - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Elisha Jordan Allison, 22, Park Hill, and Addison Marie Berry, 21, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 9
Lowrey FD: 4:51 p.m., unknown problem, North 510 Road.
June 10
Lowrey FD: 7:35 a.m., medical assist, North 510 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:02 p.m., locked out of car, 1614 S. Muskogee Ave.
Lowrey FD: 11:37 p.m., car fire, Highway 82A.
June 11
Tahlequah FD: 11:38 a.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Memosa Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 12:29 p.m., structure fire, 307 S. Bluff Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:34 p.m., water rescue, North Ben George Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.