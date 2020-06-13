Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Looney Family Revocable Trust to Jason Lee Collins.
Keegan Romo to Edward Burnett Blanchard.
Civils
Lucas Bradley King v. In re the name change - name change.
Protective Orders
Jenny Dawn French v. Mark Alan French.
Mark Daryl Enkey v. Emmalee Ann Enkey.
Sherri Johnson v. Ronny Johnson.
Marriages
Heath Dillon Rainbolt, 30, Tahlequah, and Dallas Nicole Jackson, 27, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Luther Garrett Wells III - no security verification.
Brandilyn O'Field - no driver's license.
Thelma R. Jackson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
James Conrad - no seat belt.
Antonio Mancinas - driving under suspension.
James Dewayne Fountain - expired driver's license.
Christopher R. Lyons - driving under suspension.
Severiano Hernandez - driving under suspension.
Albert Lee Barnes - driving under suspension, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Shawn Michael Flanagan - failure to have person 21 and under to wear a personal flotation device.
Stephan James Suter - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Max Ryan Canard - speeding 15 mph over.
David Ray Hall - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Justin William Andrew Brooks - operating a motorcycle without eye protection.
Neomi Michelle Cooper - speeding 11-14 mph over and failure to have driver's license in immediate possession.
Adam McKenzie Loftis - no seat belt.
Britnay Nichole Garrett - speeding 15 mph over.
Makayla Lashae Alexander - speeding 31-25 mph over.
Britni Nichole Hearlson - no child restraint.
Randall Bryan Drinnon - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lacey Dawn Ashley - speeding 15 mph over.
Clayton Bryce - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Deborah K. Patterson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Travis Brian Fuentes - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jonathan Dee Wren - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Daryl Elliot Johnson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dennis R. Register Jr. - no seat belt and open container of alcohol.
Sara Leigh Spencer - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tanner Joseph Arthur - no seat belt and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Dylyn James Luke Hughes - no seat belt.
Logan Dale Webber - no seat belt.
Deja Lynell Amerson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Mitchell Robert Baker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Elizabeth Lee Catron - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Kenneth M. Hammick - unsafe lane change.
Ariel Sierra Marquez - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kyle Allen Hinkle - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Death Notices
WELCH, RICHARD EARL, 68, Tahlequah, construction worker. Died June 8. Funeral services, June 16, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Holland Cemetery. Visitation, June 15, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
SCOTT, ALLENDER OTIS, 76, Topeka, physicist. Died June 8. Graveside services, June 15, 11 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, June 14, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.