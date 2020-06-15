Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Leonard Bean to Amanda Hines.
Wanda Carson to Joseph Watkins.
Robert A. Derbyshire to Scott Sellers.
Misdemeanors
Matthew Austin Dillon - public intoxication.
Civils
State of Oklahoma and Jack Thorp, District Attorney v. 22 Caliber Revolver and $1,213 of U.S. currency - seizure and forfeiture.
Small Claims
Cherokee Hills Apartments v. Sara Provencio - entry and detainer.
Cherokee Hills Apartments v. Donald Collins - entry and detainer.
David Craig v. Victoria Bender and Joseph Christian Bender - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Sara Finch v. Benjamin Dell Covey.
Marriages
April Dawn Hadaway, 37, Amory, and Melissa Kathleen Wood, 42, Amory.
Johnathan Taylor Welch, 22, Watts, and Destiny Danielle Enderland, 21, Watts.
Fire Runs
June 12
Tahlequah FD: 5:50 p.m., MVA, Highway 10 and North 546 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:28 p.m., MVA, Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
June 13
Tahlequah FD: 3:50 a.m., electrical hazard, 729 Meadow Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 2:40 p.m., MVA, Mimosa Lane and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 6:20 p.m., MVA, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 7:16 p.m., water rescue, North 563 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:34 p.m., grass fire, 18145 W. 794 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:47 p.m., electrical hazard, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
June 14
Tahlequah FD: 3:27 p.m., MVA, Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 3:35 p.m., outside fire, East Willis Road.
