Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Curtis R. Lavender to Johnnie P. Wood.
James D. Christie to Cynthia Overby.
Jacob Allen Taulbee to Hometown Rentals, LLC.
Joshua David Baird to Jacob A. Taulbee.
William Carroll Greenhaw to David A. McCollum Revocable Trust. Tory Dotson to Haylee Caviness.
Benjamin McLemore to Sandra L. Catron.
Bret A. Smith to Donna Rose Read.
Russell O. Gillette to Leslie Ann Kinser.
Elsie Jean Keys to Roger B. Keys.
Jeffery D. Hall to Joshua Benge.
Glenda Krouse to Brenda Lee Krouse Fitzgerald.
Commercial Equity, Inc to Tahlequah Lez-Vous, LLC.
Felonies
Avery McDaniel Flores - bringing contraband into jail, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, and operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.
Lynzie Hummingbird - bringing contraband into penal facility and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronny Lee Johnson - child sexual abuse.
Misdemeanors
Phillip Dewayne Logan - driving while under the influence of alcohol, speeding 15 mph over, and no security verification.
Jeffery Alan Oyler - driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop for yield sign. Ludmila Patton - injuring fruit or ornamental trees.
Civils
Perry V. Proctor v. David F. Palmer, Stephanie R. Palmer, and Patsy Stafford - quite title.
Protective Orders
Skylar Wade Haddock v. Rebecca Boney.
Paul Brent Lawson v. Angela Lawson.
Divorces
Wesley David Cobb v. Laura Nicole Cobb.
Marriages
Timothy Matthew Bronson, 35, Tahlequah, and Ashley N. Cartwright, 31, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 15
Tahlequah FD: 4:07 p.m. EMS assist, Water Avenue and East Downing Street. Tahlequah FD: 4:12 p.m., structure fire, South 430 Road and Highway 51. Tahlequah FD: 6:21 p.m., outside fire, 19078 E. Murral Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:18 p.m., rekindle fire, South 430 Road and Highway 51.
Death Notices
KOCHER, Leonard Jr, 57, Tahlequah, roofer. Died June 13. Funeral services, June 18, 10 a.m., Cedar Tree Baptist Church. Burial at Bender Family Cemetery. Wake service, June 17, 6 p.m., Cedar Tree Baptist Church.
SHAMEL, Mary Roseanna, 84, Park Hill, convenience store owner. Died June 15. Funeral services, June 17.
