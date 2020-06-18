Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jo Anne Baker to Benjamin Zora.
Jandy McClure to Tommy R. Lemasters.
Jam Interests, LLC to Reddell Nolan.
Misdemeanors
Kyle Dewayne Stick - public intoxication.
Michael Richard Difrancesco - public intoxication.
Kaleb Zane Tabor - possess marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, no driver's license, and no seat belt.
Thomas Austin Potts - possess marijuana, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.
Civils
Rozella Ryals v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Long Horn Ranch RV Park, LLC v. Dianna Dorman - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Dig 2, LLC v. Kamisha Rebekah Braddy - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Chad Thiel Sr. v. Summer Thiel.
Becky Haddock-Boney v. Todd Randall Boney.
Divorces
Dana Diann Collins v. Shawn Edward Collins.
Marriages
Jacob Tom William Kester, 20, Fort Gibson, and Erica Marie Shields, 21, Fort Gibson.
Fire Runs
June 16
Tahlequah FD: 2:52 p.m., outside fire, 3231 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
KOCHER, Leonard Junior, 57, Tahlequah, roofer. Died June 13. Funeral services, June 18, 10 a.m., Cedar Tree Baptist Church. Burial at Bender Family Cemetery. Wake service, June 17, 6 p.m., Cedar Tree Baptist Church.
SHAMEL, Mary Roseanna, 84, Park Hill, convenience store owner. Died June 15. Funeral services, June 17.
