Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Richard Liu Liu to Morningdawn E. Sierra.
Jim Hall to Gary Davis.
Alan D. Stacey to Robin K. Davis.
Rafael P. Paredes to Tiffany S. Paredes.
William R. Hixon to James D. Christie.
Jeffrey R. Mancini to Kord G. Padilla.
Mark Jordan to SBSA Investments, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Jordan Wagnon - public intoxication.
Michael Allen Kirchenbauer - public intoxication.
Trever Grant Schrader-Bales - public intoxication.
Shane Matthew Daros - public intoxication.
Frank James Ruff - public intoxication.
Matthew C. Warrington - public intoxication.
Haden Ray Webster - obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check.
Dylan Wayne Tanner - public intoxication.
Lisa Ranae Charles - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Grady Davis Bates - public intoxication.
Paternity
Glenda Beavers v. Daniel Laporte - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.