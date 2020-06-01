Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Charles Wayne Bailey to Bailey Family Trust.
Jack J. Blair to Curtis D. Jackson.
Curtis D. Jackson to Michael D. McFarland.
George R. Nolan to Jeremy J. Kagan.
S.A.S. Construction, LLC to Garrett Bergman.
David A. McCollum Revocation Trust to Roger W. Stephens III.
Joe Fish to Asia Chaudhry.
Sarah Fleming to Steve Wiley.
Felonies
Amanda Sue Ingram - Bringing contraband and driving under suspension.
Rickey Dewayne Christie - actual physical control, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, open container of alcohol, and driving under suspension.
Abigail Raylouise Cummings - public intoxication, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and open contain of beer.
Kamrie Deann Nofire - dumping trash on public property.
Tommy Green - dumping trash on public property.
Charity Holmes - dumping trash on public property.
Amber Dawn Blackbear - dumping trash on public property.
Civils
Maemee U. Jackson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Larry Gene Barbaree v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Billy Charles Phillips v. Cherryl Phillips.
Sarah Ashley Powell v. Cherryl Phillips.
Marriages
Donald Ryan Hart, 25, Hulbert, Natalie Renae Hatley, 26, Hulbert.
Billy Ray Barnett, 82, Tahlequah, and Marsha Sue Grigsby, 58, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 29
Lowrey FD: 1:29 p.m., MVA, Highway 82C.
May 30
Tahlequah FD: 9:19 a.m., vehicle fire, 16459 N. Briggs Flat Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:01 a.m., fire alarm, 622 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:15 a.m., MVC, East Downing Street and North Ash Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 11:57 a.m., water rescue, Hicks Landing.
Tahlequah FD: 6:27 p.m., water rescue, Falcon Floats.
May 31
Tahlequah FD: 7:26 a.m., vehicle fire, 14179 W. 775 Road.
Commented
