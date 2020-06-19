Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Geneta Baughman to Tommy Frazier.
George Rodney Wyers to Tresa Lynn Strickland.
Arter H. Epperson to Emma Lee Epperson.
Misdemeanors
Joseph Eugene Breeden - threaten to perform act of violence and resisting arrest.
Sonny Howard Howerton - assault and battery upon a police officer and resisting an officer.
Jared Taylor Smith - assault and battery.
Kobe Scott Jones - outrage public decency.
Tyler Scott Hammer - possession of alcohol on river.
Zackeriah Bales - public intoxication.
Juan Jose Guzman - public intoxication.
Dustin Jerald Knight - public intoxication.
Colby Lee Dickmann - public intoxication.
Clayton Cooper Vick - public intoxication.
Skyler Osceloa - public intoxication.
Kenneth Matthew Corson - actual physical control.
Yadira Denise Aguiar - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Michael Germany - malicious injury to property, threaten to perform act of violence, and resisting an officer.
Jaden Lee Boyce Weiser - driving under the influence by a person under 21 and speeding 15 mph over.
Civils
Billy Wayne Coots v. State of Oklahoma Ex Rel and Department of public safety - driver's license appeal.
Samantha Williams v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Andrew Alves v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jarin Dalan Martin v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jason M. Faulkner v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bart Dalton v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Angela Austin v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Rebecca Kephart v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Justin Dale Childers v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Small Claims
First United Loan Company v. Josiah John Vann - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Amber Floyd v. Brian Jordan Powers.
Dulce R. Teague v. James Ray Teague.
Divorces
Justin D. Torix v. Amber Kay Garner.
Marriages
Kenneth Earl Mayhew, 47, Kansas City, and Brandy Jean Flora, 40, Cookson.
Jimmy Dean Ferrell, 46, Tahlequah, and Crystal Brooke Keller, 43, Cookson.
Traffic Report
Zachary William Hulsey - fail to keep in proper lane and no security verification.
Blake Jordon Watts - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Phyllis Ann Drywater - no driver's license and no security verification.
Talon Gene Osborn - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Daryl Eugene Case - driving under revocation, speeding 16-20 mph over, and no security verification.
Misha Lashalle Estes - no seat belt.
Cameron Dean Parks - no seat belt.
Nicky Houston Hair - failure to stop at stop sign.
Jadyn Gabrielle Dawson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tyge Lamar T. Cole - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Michelle Renee Garner - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Aaron James Schmidt - no seat belt.
Alayna Brooklyn Harkreader - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Joshua Jake Turman - no seat belt.
Isaac Elliot Pedrick - speeding 26-30 mph over and no motorcycle endorsement.
Joshua Allen Moss - speeding 15 mph over and no driver's license.
Brian Ray McVay Jr. - no seat belt.
Heather Jean Spencer - no seat belt and no security verification.
McKenzie Glenn Thompson - no security verification.
Marilyn Dykes - failure to yield from private drive.
Ronnie L. Brown - no driver's license.
Charles Edmond Mounce II - failure to stop at stop sign.
Harley Edward Hames - failure to register vehicle within 30 days and no security verification.
Nova Grace Riley - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Brent Allen Estes - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Trina Lynn Vazquez - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Ryan Avery Fields - no seat belt.
Bailey Joe Graham - speeding 15 mph over.
Jonathan Jack Mathis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gerald Earl Stanley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jackie Sue Catron - no seat belt.
Jordan Ray Bailey - speeding 15 mph over.
Patti Jean Walls - no seat belt.
Shania Gail Cobb - no seat belt.
Kagen Mary Dawn Guthrie - no seat belt.
Joshua Thomas Lindholm - no seat belt.
Kooper Reece McAlvain - no seat belt.
Madison McKenzie Spears - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Josie Ryan Johnston - no seat belt.
Scott Colton Myers - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tyler Blake Arrington - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Charles Edward Johnson - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Justin Ray Calvert - failure to stop at red light.
Dakota Dewayne Keys - no seat belt.
Sherri Ann Rodgers - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Robbin Pauline Wofford - failure to stop at red light.
Tavian Gene Owl - speeding 11-14 mph over and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Reva Lea Ensminger - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cole Ross Mahaney - no seat belt.
Eugene Boyd Morgan IV - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Aubrie Louise Chandler - no security verification.
Carmon Joe Hensley - driving under suspension.
Jake Edward Johnson - no driver's license.
Death Notices
GLASS, Lauren Michele, 31, Tahlequah, account associate. Died June 14. Funeral services, June 22, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Row Cemetery. Visitation, June 21, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
STRAND, Charlene, 57, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died June 6. Funeral services, June 24, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation, June 23, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
WHITSON, Toney Leon, 53, Tahlequah, truck driver. Died June 11. Visitation, June 22, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
