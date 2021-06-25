Court Report
Warrant Deeds
Ron and Beulah Sherron Revocable Trust to Brandon S. Courteau.
Betty E. Robertson to Tanner Christie.
James Beyer to Steven Gibson.
Emily D. Evans to Emily D. Evans.
Brian Miggletto to Scotty Mendenhall.
Geraldine L. Brown to Dustin Ryan Beck.
Samuel S. Chapman to Donna K. Webster.
Mary Frances Sullivan to Matthew J. Godwin.
Felonies
James Dean Shrum - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
Rachel Leann Adams - public intoxication.
Austin Swboni - public intoxication.
Brendon Lawson - public intoxication.
Dakotah Chase Wilson - possession of schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance, speeding.
Daniel Wayne Moody - open container beer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Brent Anthony Brooks v. title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Douglas Alan Gower v. title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Misty Dew - small claims.
Larry Gene Barbaree Jr. v. Robert Duane Fine - small claims.
Paternity
Destiny A. Root v. Arvionte D. Nichols - child support.
Fire Runs
June 23
Tahlequah FD: 9:14 p.m., structure fire, S. 547 Rd. and W. 865 Rd.
June 24
Tahlequah FD: 11:35 a.m., outside fire, Highway 51 and N. Cherry Lane.
