Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Stephen Tuttle to Dennis Henderson.
Chester W. Jenkins to Deborah Allison.
Roger Spears to Miguel J. Rizo.
Charles E. Colburn to Daniel Bottrell.
Jam Investments, LLC to Jesse Daniel Craighead.
Misdemeanors
Aaron Owl - obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
Crystal Sampson-Bradford - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Domico Rose Warrior - public intoxication.
Small Claims
Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC v. Dean Lobaugh - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC v. Wilson Dorle - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC v. Marsha Procter - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC v. Jessica Downing - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC v. Michael Minshew - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC v. Kristina Hughes - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC v. Kristin Bryant - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC v. Jennifer Gray-Phillips - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC v. Tyler Landess - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC v. Kristie Reese - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC v. Kaylynn Howard - entry and detainer.
Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC v. Brittany Wallington - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Mailliw Talaferro Jackson v. Lorrie Chanel Jackson.
Janssen Eilenberger v. Kaelen Eilenberger.
Marriages
Christopher R. Ledeker, 41, Centerton, and Ana Jayne Poteete, 32, Tahlequah.
William Nelson Brock, 28, Tahlequah, and Kayce Cierra Shoemaker, 25, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Bryan Grayson Dennis - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Tanya Sue Christy - no seat belt.
Cody Braden Avants - no seat belt.
Leketta Lynn Vest - no seat belt.
Charissa Sarah Don Harrington - failure to stop at stop sign.
Rashae Lynn Seabolt - driving left of center in marked zone and no security verification.
Colton Michael Mashburn - speed not reasonable and proper and no seat belt.
Brandon Michael Ratliff - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Hunter D. Smith - failure to have wearable personal flotation device for every person on vessel.
Vincent Marcheselli - expired registration.
Ben R. Fox - failure to have wearable personal flotation device for every person on vessel.
Thomas Andrew Jackson - failure to stop at stop sign.
Vergena Lane Taylor - failure to stop at stop sign and no seat belt.
Dana Elaine Kelley - no seat belt.
Charley Darrell-Ann Kelley - no seat belt.
Suzanne M. Salichs - no seat belt.
Ruth Ann Faulk - no seat belt.
Kenneth Lee Cole - no security verification, failure to register vehicle within 30 days, and no seat belt.
Tracy Lee Cole - open container alcohol.
Glenda Sue Tugmon - open container alcohol.
Rocky Ray Reeves - left of center in no passing zone.
Adrian Allan Gabby - no driver's license and no seat belt.
Fire Runs
June 18
Tahlequah FD: 12:10 p.m., outside fire, 650 W. North Lake Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 3:13 p.m., EMS assist, 923 Callie Ave.
June 19
Tahlequah FD: 9:37 a.m., MVA, Highway 51 and Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:11 p.m., structure fire, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:52 p.m., MVA, North Highway 51 and North Vinita Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:12 p.m., MVA, North Jarvis Road and Woodard Avenue.
Lowrey FD: 9:09 p.m., medical assist, North 530 Road.
June 20
Tahlequah FD: 2:21 p.m., MVC, East Willis Road and South Park Hill Road.
June 21
Lowrey FD: 4:45 p.m., structure fire, Old Toll Gate Road.
Death Notices
ROSEBERRY, Jackie Thomas, 69, Tahlequah, lumber store manager. Died June 20. Services held at a later date. Green Country Funeral Home.
