Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Don Howard Wade to Don H. Wade.
Steve Thomas to Barry Goodknight.
Zheng Lan to Tyler Butler.
Jeffrey Faulkner to Jeffrey A. Faulkner.
Mickey J. Ice to Duane Gaede.
JP Morgan Chase Bank to John George Medearis Jr.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Brandon Stacy.
Felonies
Kiley William Ortman - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joey Lynn Duvall - domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing after being forbidden.
Terry A. Littlefield - domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm.
Robert Paul Gillaspy - rape by instrumentation.
Michael Martin Perez - kidnapping, domestic abuse - assault and battery, and threaten to perform act of violence.
Michael Alan Guinn - assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Talia Poafpybitty - grand larceny in nighttime.
Jerome Vashon Brown - domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse.
Misdemeanors
Christopher Don McNeil - public intoxication.
Larry Dale Adair - threaten to perform act of violence and trespassing after being forbidden.
Seth Robert Campbell - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Danielle Keilani Lutu - public intoxication.
Trae Kizer Mason Barnes - public intoxication.
Irineo Albino Cruz - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no driver's license.
Deandra Dawn Starr - assault and battery.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jennie Dry - indebtedness.
Siloam Springs, AR Hospital Co. v. Jamie Dean Welch - indebtedness.
Northwest AR. Hospitals, LLC v. Josh Dry - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Brian Kirk v. Elmer I. Bellman and Breque Erin Bellman - petition for judgment.
Carol E. Parrish Harra v. Judith Gail Parrish - entry and detainer.
Carla Potts v. Anita Potts - replevin.
Protective Orders
Paula Campbell v. Ron Brown.
Tabbetha Christine McDonald v. Jonathan Dakota Keys.
Divorces
Denise Workman v. Michael Wayne Workman.
Marriages
Frank Lyle Puckett, 25, Tahlequah, and Bridgett Danelle Soap, 24, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 22
Tahlequah FD: 2:22 p.m., MVA, South Bluff Avenue and Jo Street.
Tahlequah FD: 4:44 p.m., MVA, West Choctaw Street and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 5:23 p.m., smoke investigation, 351 Crestwood Drive.
June 23
Tahlequah FD: 12:24 a.m., fire alarm, Go Ye Village.
