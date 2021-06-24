Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Juliet Jane Coyler to Douglas G. Dry.

Shermaine Leshay McNack to Corinthians C. Nelson.

Sandra Becker Revocable Trust to Nancy M. Lowe.

LOMAJAC, Inc. to Paul Battles.

Sergio Cantu to City of Tahlequah.

Ron and Beulah Sherron Revocable Trust to Brandon S. Courteau.

Betty E. Robertson to Tanner Christie.

James Beyer to Steven Gibson.

Felonies

Brittany Rashel Childs - unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Matthew Erik Holderbee - rape, first degree.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Jolene M. Herman - breach of contract.

One Main Financial Group LLC v. James Kevi Davis and Kathryn D. Davis - indebtedness.

In Re v. J.G. Wentworth Originations - transfer of structured settlement.

Floyd Joseph Langley v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.

Small Claims

Lisa Swimmer v. Justin Brooks and Makayla Rae Hammond - petition for judgment.

Margaret Burton v. Jerry Smith and Jerry's Home Repair - petition for judgement.

David Carrell and Darlene Carrell v. Calvin Hall and Sharon Hall - entry and detainer.

Red River Credit v. Misty Dew- small claims.

Protective Orders

David Alan Craig v. Janet D. Jarrett.

Divorces

Elizabeth Anne Elliott v. Shawn William Elliot.

Marriages

Trenton Lawrence Lee Harris, 19, Tahlequah, and Chloe McFarland, 20, Tahlequah.

Kash Lynn Allen, Bunch, and Morgan Brittany Booth, 24, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

June 22

Tahlequah FD: 1:42, p.m., outside fire, 16105 W. 786 Rd.

Tahlequah FD: 3:50 p.m., EMS assist, 209 E. Fuller St.

Tahlequah FD: 2:28 a.m., fire alarm, 611 N. Grand Ave.

Death Notices

REID, John, 73, journalist. Died June 21. Memorial services June 25, 10 a.m., at Green Country Funeral Home.

Tags

Trending Video