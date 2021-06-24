Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Juliet Jane Coyler to Douglas G. Dry.
Shermaine Leshay McNack to Corinthians C. Nelson.
Sandra Becker Revocable Trust to Nancy M. Lowe.
LOMAJAC, Inc. to Paul Battles.
Sergio Cantu to City of Tahlequah.
Ron and Beulah Sherron Revocable Trust to Brandon S. Courteau.
Betty E. Robertson to Tanner Christie.
James Beyer to Steven Gibson.
Felonies
Brittany Rashel Childs - unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Matthew Erik Holderbee - rape, first degree.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Jolene M. Herman - breach of contract.
One Main Financial Group LLC v. James Kevi Davis and Kathryn D. Davis - indebtedness.
In Re v. J.G. Wentworth Originations - transfer of structured settlement.
Floyd Joseph Langley v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Lisa Swimmer v. Justin Brooks and Makayla Rae Hammond - petition for judgment.
Margaret Burton v. Jerry Smith and Jerry's Home Repair - petition for judgement.
David Carrell and Darlene Carrell v. Calvin Hall and Sharon Hall - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Misty Dew- small claims.
Protective Orders
David Alan Craig v. Janet D. Jarrett.
Divorces
Elizabeth Anne Elliott v. Shawn William Elliot.
Marriages
Trenton Lawrence Lee Harris, 19, Tahlequah, and Chloe McFarland, 20, Tahlequah.
Kash Lynn Allen, Bunch, and Morgan Brittany Booth, 24, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 22
Tahlequah FD: 1:42, p.m., outside fire, 16105 W. 786 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 3:50 p.m., EMS assist, 209 E. Fuller St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:28 a.m., fire alarm, 611 N. Grand Ave.
Death Notices
REID, John, 73, journalist. Died June 21. Memorial services June 25, 10 a.m., at Green Country Funeral Home.
