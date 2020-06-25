Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Roslyn M. Henson to Timothy J. Rogers.
Gary W. Bowlin to Trent Bowlin.
Gary Don Rust to Justin Blake Stanley.
Double D Development and Construction, LLC to Jacob Woodson.
Cheryl Hendrix to John Toombs.
Misdemeanors
Deadra Dawn Starr - assault and battery.
David Richardson - reckless driving, attempting to elude, failure to elude, failure to stop at red light, improper passing, and violation of driver's license restrictions.
Calvin Ray Hall Jr. - trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
Dustin Mathew Butler v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Bill Berry v. Machela Rivas-Vazulz - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Angela Ann McMurtry - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Manda Guilfoyle v. Robert Guilfoyle.
Sierra Ramsey v. Kyle Ramsey.
Marriages
Eric Avery, 38, Tahlequah, and Heather Gene Holden, 37, Tahlequah.
Alex Austin Woodard, 27, Tahlequah, and Carlena Ann Stricker, 23, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
GIRTY, Robert Lee, 74, Tahlequah, licensed mechanical contractor. Died June 16. Services, June 26, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation, June 25, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
