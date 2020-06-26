Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Vickie Sue Nofire to Wesley Junior Cobb.
Vickie Sue Nofire to Vickie Sue Nofire.
S Miller Properties, LLC to SM Ranch Properties, LLC.
Gary E. Walters to Walters Family Trust.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Vera Blackburn - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Sonny Wayne Kelley - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Bailey Dawn Studie - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Clint Robert Keith Goad v. Brytnn Martin Goad.
Amber Blanchard v. Kevin Justice.
Fire Runs
June 23
Tahlequah FD: 8:27 p.m., structure fire, 213 E. Power Lane.
June 24
Tahlequah FD: 12:38 a.m., fire alarm, 1202 Jackson Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:40 p.m., MVA, 803 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:02 p.m., medical fall, 310 North St.
Death Notices
SANGUINET, James, 81, Park Hill, General Manager. Died June 24. Services are pending.
