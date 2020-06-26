Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Vickie Sue Nofire to Wesley Junior Cobb.

Vickie Sue Nofire to Vickie Sue Nofire.

S Miller Properties, LLC to SM Ranch Properties, LLC.

Gary E. Walters to Walters Family Trust.

Small Claims

Red River Credit v. Vera Blackburn - petition for judgment.

Red River Credit v. Sonny Wayne Kelley - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Bailey Dawn Studie - petition for judgment.

Divorces

Clint Robert Keith Goad v. Brytnn Martin Goad.

Amber Blanchard v. Kevin Justice.

Fire Runs

June 23

Tahlequah FD: 8:27 p.m., structure fire, 213 E. Power Lane.

June 24

Tahlequah FD: 12:38 a.m., fire alarm, 1202 Jackson Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 2:40 p.m., MVA, 803 E. Downing St.

Tahlequah FD: 4:02 p.m., medical fall, 310 North St.

Death Notices

SANGUINET, James, 81, Park Hill, General Manager. Died June 24. Services are pending.

