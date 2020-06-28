Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Joe Coldwell to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Arthur Brown to Ryan Novak.
McIntosh Family LP to Zach McIntosh.
McIntosh Family LP to Autumn Ketcher.
McIntosh Family LP to Letawana Ketcher.
Viola Davis to Violet/Rose, LLC.
Davetta McIntosh to Violet/Rose Davis, LLC.
Denise Davis to Denise Davis.
McIntosh Family LP to Davetta McIntosh, LLC.
Joshua Spencer to Plemmins Property Management, LLC.
Phyllis Stout to Joshua Jay Spencer.
Sheila M. Russell to Cherokee Nation.
Jimmy Hullinger to Vanessa Farrow.
Flintridge Park Properties, LLC to Morris & Company Real Estate, Inc.
Felonies
Daniel Vann Laporte - knowingly concealing stolen property.
Gregory A. Mouse - burglary - second degree and failure to comply with lawful order.
Krysten R. Smith - child neglect.
Tony Huynh - sexual battery.
Kevin Edward Farrow Jr. - lewd molestation.
Dakota Roland - larceny of an automobile, kidnapping, and robbery by force and fear.
Mario Lopez - grand larceny.
Charity Lenard-Hamby - burglary - second degree.
Jeffrey Ken Taylor - burglary - second degree.
Candice Renee Bear - larceny from the house.
Misdemeanors
Ashley K. Vasquez - public intoxication.
Austin Holman - public intoxication.
William Deon Snell - possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
Tommy Ray Fraize - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Barbara Ann Coones - public intoxication.
Pedro Eligio-Salinas - domestic abuse - assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
Civils
Angela Reed v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Christian C. Day v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Marilyn Ann Lowery v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Kenneth Aaron McGee v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Marshall Baker v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Jeffery Beyer v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Kathy Moore and Johnny Biddie v. Corene Fisher, Norman Fisher, Scotty D. Anderson, Mike Anderson, Crystal Taylor, Cindy Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Joshua Taylor, and executors - quiet title and determination of heirs.
Blaine Villines and Dorothy Villines v. In the matter of - grandparental visitation.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Angel Eligio - petition for judgment.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Terry Wilson - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Larry Bradham Jr. v. Heather D. Bradham.
Jurene E. Collis v. Brian T. Collis.
Bobby Lee Hayes v. Ashley Marie Hayes.
Marriages
Dustin Dwight Dreadfulwater, 26, Tahlequah, and Rebecca Nicole Weaver, 29, Tahlequah.
Chris Gabriel Boydstun, 42, Tahlequah, and Lori Michele Green, 44, Park Hill.
Traffic Report
Trey Alan Scarsdale - failure to surrender license and/or registration.
Collin Alexander Brown - speeding 36-40 mph over.
Ellyn Dawn England - no seat belt.
Trapper Allen Green - following too closely.
Connie Fay Smith - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Jacob Samuel Boyd O'Neal - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Virginia Ann Yanez - failure to yield from county road.
Joshua Dalton McCaslin - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Sophie Leake Sevenoaks - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sydney Victoria Newberry - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Derek Austin Ford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kayleigh Ann Spears - no seat belt and improper overtake on right.
Brian Christopher McBroom - no seat belt.
Jessica Denea Rolston - no set belt.
William Dewayne Bookout - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lilly Ann Velotta - speeding 16-20 mph over.
John Ross Baker - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Brian Joseph Vann - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Marion Clark Rogers - no seat belt.
Stanley Mark Anthony Angle - speeding 11-14 mph over and taxes due state.
Johnny D. Hammer - speeding 16-20 mph over.
David Alexsander Adair - speeding 15 mph over.
Jamie Wyman Thompson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bo Brice Snellgrove - no security verification and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Wayne Bramlett - driving under suspension.
Mika John Calico - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gabriel Sean Gonzalez - no security verification, driving under suspension, and improper left turn.
Megan Page Collins - no seat belt.
Juan Carlos Vega - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and driving under revocation.
Death Notices
TUCKER, Andy Rue, 64, Tahlequah, self employed. Died June 23. Funeral Services, June 26, Oaks Mission Gym. Burial at Bill Batt Cemetery. Visitation, June 25, Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
BELL, Calvin Oren, 90, Inola. Died June 20. Graveside services, June 24, 10 a.m., Blue Springs Cemetery.
SANGUINET, James, 81, Park Hill, General Manager. Died June 24. Services are pending.
