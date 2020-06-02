Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mahaney205, LLC to EGA, LLC
Jorge A. Ibarra to Jorge A. Ibarra.
Justin R. Smith to Cody Nix.
Ygnacio Zamora to Brianna Cook.
Cody Nix to Larry A. Ben.
Julienne B. Mann Stocks to Paul D. Vermillion.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Anthony C. Duckworth to Matthew Cummens.
Rosemary Coombes to Jim Hall.
Civils
Velocity Investments, LLC to Kristy L. Huitt - indebtedness.
Velocity Investments, LLC to Maria Rose Bond - indebtedness.
Velocity Investments, LLC to Johnny Turner - indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma v. Dillon Herndon - expungement of records.
Kenneth Landsaw and Teresa Landsaw v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Small Claims
James Michael West and Melissa West v. Corinna Asher - replevin.
Hall Equities Group v. Macie Walker and Roberto Suarez - entry and detainer.
Protective Order
Yvonne Dimeglio v. Bernadette Dimeglio.
Amber R. Cariker v. Timothy M. Walker.
Amber R. Cariker v. Kimberly Dallis.
Amber R. Cariker v. Brently Rose Walker.
Divorces
Susan Rickman v. Andrew Rickman.
Samantha Alexis Goldman v. Daniel Evan Goldman.
Marriages
Derick James Hopper, 25, Tahlequah, and Wynter D. Maxwell, 20, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
June 1
Tahlequah FD: 4:25 p.m., 319 W. Keetoowah St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:11 p.m., smoke investigation, 902 Kaufman Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:36 p.m., fire alarm, 201 Southridge Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:49 p.m., MVA, West Bertha Parker Bypass and Stick Ross Mountain Road.
June 2
Tahlequah FD: 6:55 a.m., fire alarm, 201 Southridge Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.